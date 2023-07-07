To say that the minerals, metals, fuels and compounds that come out of the ground are what make the economy run and modern life possible is not an overstatement. From the cutting-edge technology in the microchip-powered smart phones we carry with us to the simplicity of the concrete foundations in homes and offices, mining products are ubiquitous across the spectrum of products we consume and produce. It is difficult to imagine an economy without them.

Yet mines are physically distant from consumers and users of mining products, even in a state that is home to significant extraction operations like Montana. As a result, what mines do and how their activities affect the economic welfare of the state is less familiar to many. This article summarizes a recent study by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, sponsored by the Montana Mining Association, that fills the information void. The study examined how the state’s hard rock mining industry – consisting of seven operating and two exploratory mines producing nonfuel metals, minerals, and compounds from copper to concrete – jointly affect the overall economy.

This report does not wade into the political debate over Montana mining’s current and future activities, except to offer evidence on one aspect of the industry’s presence in our state – the contribution of hard rock mining activity here to the size, scope and prosperity of the broader Montana economy. Based on operational information on jobs, wages, production, vendor purchases, tax payments and other economic flows provided to researchers by Montana hard rock mining companies, we performed a detailed economic analysis of how mining activities in Montana support jobs, spending and income across the entire state.

Hard rock mining in Montana

Like a lot of western states, mining exploration figures prominently in the early political history of Montana. Shortly after the discovery of gold, the territory of Montana was founded in 1864. The booms and busts of mining, both because of price fluctuations and the exhaustion of easily harvested resources, led to the growth and declines of the communities whose economic foundation was built on extraction industries.

The number of active mines in Montana today is a tiny fraction of what existed during the early boom days. Mining was reported in 10 of the state’s 56 counties in 2022, based on the market value of production recorded by the state’s Metal Mine Gross Proceeds Tax. Just three counties – Silver Bow, Stillwater and Sweet Grass – accounted for 99.7% of total state production.

While fewer in number than in centuries past, hard rock mines in Montana remain important nationally. In 2021, the state’s mines ranked 13th for total value of mineral production in the United States. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that mines here extract a variety of minerals, including copper, gold, talc and palladium. In 2021, the industry employed 2,646 people, who produced minerals and other outputs with market value of almost $1.6 billion. Two metals – copper and palladium – accounted for the lion’s share. Because mining products are commodities sold in the global marketplace, their value can fluctuate substantially with swings in prices.

The cooling global appetite for copper and palladium that began in 2022 is apparent from prices for those two commodities shown in Figure 3. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia in the beginning of last year largely ended a vigorous runup in palladium prices that peaked at almost $2,900 per troy ounce, nearly three times as high as prices that prevailed five years earlier.

Research Approach

What would the economy of Montana look like if hard rock mining did not exist? The question is purely hypothetical – no shutdown scenario is considered. But assessing how a hypothetical, no-mining economy would compare to the actual economy yields insight on how the activities of Montana’s hard rock mines support jobs and livelihoods in other industries.

The analysis proceeded in three steps. The research team:

● gathered information on the production, compensation, vendor spending and tax payments of Montana metal mines;

● used an economic model to remove mining activity from the economy and to estimate the new level of activity that such a change would produce; and

● compared this hypothetical no-mining economy to the actual economy to assess mining’s impact.

An important note: The change in economic activity caused by removing mining from the economy is larger than the activity of the industry itself. This is because of the “knock-on effects” that new spending flows create in the economy of a region. Revenues that flow into the state from the sale of mining products are paid out in compensation, vendor payments, taxes and owner profits. The recipients of those payments then spend a portion of that in the local economy, supporting additional jobs and income. The process continues until the economy reaches a new, lower, resting point or equilibrium.

Findings

The economic contributions of Montana’s hard rock miners are substantial to the areas in which they operate as well as the state of Montana as a whole. Specifically, we find that the industry in 2021 ultimately supported:

● 18,472 permanent, year-round jobs across a wide spectrum of industries and occupations, many with no direct connection to the industry;

● more than $1.3 billion in annual, recurring income received by Montana households, of which $1.1 billion is after-tax income available for spending the in the local economy;

● an additional $427.9 million in annual tax and nontax revenues to state government, representing the payments of mines as well as the increased size of the overall economy;

● more than $7.3 billion in additional annual gross receipts (also known as economic output); and

● nearly 26,000 additional people living in Montana, including a substantial number of school-aged children.

These figures include the jobs, income and output of the mines themselves as well as the economic activity that comes about as the wages, vendor spending and tax payments circulate in the economy.

Three factors influence the scale and scope of these impacts.

The first is the highly mechanized, capital-intensive nature of the mining industry. This translates into very high productivity for each mining worker, which supports wages and total compensation rates that are much higher than the state average.

A second reason is the significant tax payments made by natural resource industries, in general, and hard rock mining, in particular, that support state government spending.

The third factor contributing to the sizable economic contributions is the high value-added nature of mining production. The primary input to mining – the ore and rock buried underground – is a made-in-Montana product of relatively little value. Through mining and refining, it is transformed into metal and other commodities that command significantly more value.

The analysis did not account for the value of products hard rock mining makes feasible, which range from high-tech gadgets that use copper and palladium to ubiquitous goods like drywall and concrete. While more difficult to quantify, it is clear that the economic contributions of mining extend beyond those included in the report.

This article first appeared in the Spring 2023 issue of Montana Business Quarterly.