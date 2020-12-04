Third shaft project moving ahead at Turquoise Ridge

“When the new shaft goes in we will be going up to about 1.2 million CFM and have two fresh air intakes instead of one fresh air intake,” Howell says. “So it will improve the ventilation in the main ore zone a bunch.”

“It will drop the temperature some, it will drop the humidity a lot,” he added.

Thyssen Mining Construction Ltd. of Saskatchewan, Canada is the contractor for the project.

Dase said the shaft as it currently exists is in its sinking configuration, but the head frame will go through multiple incarnations before the shaft is put into production.

“First we have to basically build the thing, we sink the shaft, we tear the thing back down, and we rebuild it and we go back into the shaft and configure the shaft,” he said.

Dase compares the shaft sinking process with lateral mining with a jumbo, just turned on its end. Large clamshells not unlike those seen in arcades are used to load the buckets before the rock waste is lifted out.

“We drill, we blast, we muck it out, we support the ground,” he says. “Rise and repeat.”

All of the work is done off a galloway 85-feet-tall, weighing in at 110,000 pounds.