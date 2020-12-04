Third shaft project moving ahead at Turquoise Ridge

Nevada Gold Mines is continuing to see steady progress on the construction of a third mine shaft at its Turquoise Ridge Complex. Manager of Capital Projects Joe Dase says the $300 million project, which has been in the works since 2017, is expected to be fully operational by 2022.
Dase says the installation of a mine production shaft is a rare occurrence around the world, and there are only a handful of shafts currently being sunk.
“For us, it is a huge to-do for the site,” Dase said. “Statistically, it hardly ever happens because the capital outlay is just so large that usually you force your way into the existing infrastructure.”
While the project comes with a hefty price-tag, the new shaft will make Turquoise Ridge both a more efficient and improve ventilation of the underground operation.
Chief Engineer Rory Howell, who originated the idea to sink a third shaft, says the main ore-body has gradually moved away from the two existing shafts over time, making for a lengthy haul time.
“When they put the first two shafts in they didn’t know a lot about the ore body, and it turned out that the bulk of the ore body was not close to where they put the shafts,” Howell said.
With the current setup, drivers are having to haul ore nearly one-mile and up a 15 percent grade. The trip averages between 45-50 minutes.
Howell said that timespan will be reduced to 10-15-minutes once the new shaft is operational.
Dase said the shaft project actually began before the 2019 joint-venture that brought together the Nevada mining assets of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. to form Nevada Gold Mines.
“We broke ground on third shaft, for the project itself in August 2017,” he said. “That started earthworks and site-leveling and clearing and in August 2018 we broke ground on the shaft.”
In addition to significantly reducing the amount of time it takes for ore to be transported, the new third shaft will also serve as a fresh-air intake for the mine, increasing airflow throughout it.
“That will place us in a position where all our men and materials, our primary and secondary egress, everything, is always in fresh air,” Dase said.
Currently, all of the mine’s fresh air comes in the number two shaft, goes through the mine and then comes back out the number one shaft.
“From a safety aspect it is advantageous,” Dase says. “We will get more ventilation capacity out of the mine because we have a new airway to surface.”
Howell said the mine is currently pushing through about 800,000 cubic feet of air per-minute, and it can get hot and humid, with some areas reaching 100 percent humidity and 90-degree temperatures.
“When the new shaft goes in we will be going up to about 1.2 million CFM and have two fresh air intakes instead of one fresh air intake,” Howell says. “So it will improve the ventilation in the main ore zone a bunch.”
“It will drop the temperature some, it will drop the humidity a lot,” he added.
Thyssen Mining Construction Ltd. of Saskatchewan, Canada is the contractor for the project.
Dase said the shaft as it currently exists is in its sinking configuration, but the head frame will go through multiple incarnations before the shaft is put into production.
“First we have to basically build the thing, we sink the shaft, we tear the thing back down, and we rebuild it and we go back into the shaft and configure the shaft,” he said.
Dase compares the shaft sinking process with lateral mining with a jumbo, just turned on its end. Large clamshells not unlike those seen in arcades are used to load the buckets before the rock waste is lifted out.
“We drill, we blast, we muck it out, we support the ground,” he says. “Rise and repeat.”
All of the work is done off a galloway 85-feet-tall, weighing in at 110,000 pounds.
“That is your suspended work platform that everything goes in and out of and everyone works out of,” Dase says.
NGM has put a lot of effort into removing people from the hazards of the job with this project, significantly limiting the number of employees who are “on the bench.”
In its final configuration, the Number 3 Shaft will feature a surface cage with the ability to move 30,000 pounds of gear. There will also be two-skips and a single cage that can hold about three-people.
“These hoists, everything in the shaft is centered around the hoisting plant, they are special built for this project,” Dase said. “We will have as much if not more hoisting capacity as number 2 shaft, even though we are much deeper.”
While the mine’s Number 2 Shaft bottoms out at about 1750 feet, the new Number 3 Shaft will bottom out at 3250 feet. It is what would be considered a medium range shaft in terms of depth of North America, the shaft is 24 feet in diameter.
“This will be the deepest mine shaft in Nevada,” Dase says.
Since 2017, the project has received only two medical treatments, with no lost-time injuries across all the business partners working on the project.
“In terms of safety I feel we have been very successful, it is a heck of a milestone when you approach as many man hours as we have,” Dase said.
There are currently about 60 contractors and a team of 21 Turquoise Ridge employees working on the project.
While the global coronavirus pandemic has impacted the Number 3 Shaft project to a degree, it has not caused any significant setbacks to the overall plans, but has impacted the micro-details of the project.
Dase said some of the issues the team has had to deal with have involve the fact that workers are in a confined space, such as the galloway with its 3-foot diameter cage, and how to get workers in that space while social-distancing.
“Our solution has been 100 percent respirators,” he said. “That is the only way you can guarantee that you are not inhaling each other’s (air particles) and you can be in closer proximity.”
The team went through a crash course in planning cement deliveries, because the entire project is dependent upon the availability of cement and concrete production.
“If we lose our cement the whole project stops,” he said. “It has been an interesting challenge.”
Dase said he has faced his share of challenges throughout his career, including a tornado destroying a previous job-site, but those have had definitive timetables, unlike coronavirus.
Dase said he is confident that NGM and Thyssen Mining Construction will be able to complete the project, leaving Turquoise Ridge a better and more efficient mine than when they found it.
“We have a commitment not only to each other but to our shareholders to continue to generate money, you throw a challenge and you have got to figure out a way to overcome it, keep moving, because stopping isn’t an option.”
