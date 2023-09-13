CARSON CITY – Three projects have received the Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Award for 2023. These include one for long-term closure at the Inspiration Mine in Lander County, one for exploration reclamation at Jarbidge in Elko County, and one for remediation at the Liberty Mine in Nye County.

According to the Nevada Division of Minerals, the award presentations took place at the Nevada Mining Association’s Safety Awards Dinner in South Lake Tahoe.

The award for Inspiration Mine long-term closure reclamation went to Meridian Jerritt Canyon Corp. The work included removing all equipment and infrastructure, recontouring and covering areas with growth media and the installation of nine sediment basins and four check dams for drainage control.

The area was successfully revegetated with native plants, as well, as part of nearly three decades of continuous coordination and effort on the behalf of the U.S. Forest Service, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Resource Concepts Inc. and the operator, the minerals division reported.

Inspiration Mine is one of the few mines in the western U.S. that have reached the Forest Service’s reclamation goals, the announcement stated.

The mine that was an Austin Gold Venture operation, produced roughly 175,000 ounces of gold from 1986 to 1989 and reclamation and closure work continued through 2013, when the Forest Service refunded all bond money. NDEP then terminated the water pollution control permit in 2019, officially regulatory closing the site, according to additional literature on the award winners.

Newcrest Resources received the award for leadership in exploration reclamation for its work at the Jarbidge Exploration Project at Jarbidge, where the company conducted exploration drilling in an area surrounding the small town from 2018 to 2021.

The minerals division said this project was an astounding example of thorough reclamation pre-planning, which minimized environmental and wildlife impacts while fostering a strong community partnership.

Newcrest and Legarza Exploration constructed highly functional, environmentally protective roads and drill pads despite extended construction times and increased costs, according to the minerals division, which stated that these areas were impressively recontoured and tediously hand seeded.

Newcrest also conducted a comprehensive seep and spring monitoring program for five super-turbidity monitoring stations at strategic locations, and water qualify data from 2020 to 2022 showed erosion control measures successfully prevented any significant project-related sediment inputs to nearby streams and rivers hosting the threatened bull trout.

Newcrest Resources is a subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Ltd., which Newmont Corp. plans to acquire.

Pathfinder Tonopah received the award for addressing legacy remediation at the Liberty Mine, which was an open pit molybdenum-copper mine operated on and off between the early 1980s and 2001.

The announcement stated that after acquiring the project in 2020, Pathfinder sought to voluntarily correct several legacy reclamation failures, including areas that would be corrected through any future mining. This action wasn’t required in permitting, but Pathfinder performed the remediation.

The work included implementation of site-wide erosion controls, installation of five heap leach pad evaporation basins, placing additional cover material over previously reclaimed areas with exposed potentially acid-generating rock and retention of a dedicated staff to ensure consistent site monitoring and maintenance.

“Pathfinder’s voluntary efforts to protect wildlife and the environment is an ‘above-and-beyond” approach, setting an example that reclamation managers would like to see on all projects,” the minerals division wrote.

The annual Nevada Excellence in Reclamation Awards was established to encourage operators and explorers to submit reclamation projects that raise industry standards, increase public awareness of the positive aspects of mining and encourage innovation in reclamation techniques. This is the 32nd year of the awards.

The awards committee includes representatives from NDEP, NDOW, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, USFS and the minerals division, and they must unanimously vote that a submission has met criteria that includes exhibiting excellent mitigation of the environmental impacts of mineral industry activity, demonstrating work efforts that go beyond what is mandated and representing an exemplary narrative to share with others in the industry and the public.

Information about submitting a project or nominating a project can be found on the Nevada Division of Minerals website at http://minerals.nv.gov. Deadline for the 2024 awards is June 21 of next year.