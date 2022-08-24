Tonopah Gold Project drilling results announced

VANCOUVER, Canada – Viva Gold Corp. has announced an update on the recently completed six-hole 4,288-foot oriented core drilling program at its Tonopah Gold Project on the Walker Lane gold trend. The site is about 19 miles northeast of Tonopah and 44 miles south of the Round Mountain mine.

“This drilling program, designed to capture geotechnical information, was very successful in significantly expanding the width of the mineralized zone in the center of the western lobe of the resource pit,” said James Hesketh, Viva Gold president and CEO. “Additionally, the results demonstrate the potential to convert waste to gold mineralization in poorly drilled areas of the resource pit.

“A significant amount of structural and geotechnical data was captured that will be utilized in mine design and in locating drillholes for a 3,000-meter reverse circulation drilling program that is slated to commence next month.”

The company said the oriented core holes were designed to penetrate potential future open pit highwalls to capture data for mine design efforts and to determine structural controls to gold mineralization in those areas.

Viva Gold is the 100% owner of the Tonopah Gold Project, which is the company’s principal asset. The property consists of 513 unpatented mineral claims on 10,250 acres. The company says the project is well advanced with a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment describing a potential open pit, heap leach gold recovery operation and pit-confined measured and indicated gold mineral resources containing 394,000 ounces at 0.78 grams per metric ton and 206,000 ounces of inferred resources at 0.87 grams per metric ton.

The principal mineral trends on the property remain open for extension. Viva Gold is advancing the project towards feasibility and permitting.

Previous operators on the site included Kennecott, Newmont, and Midway Gold.