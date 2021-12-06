Tonopah Lithium project making good progress

“I’ve been here in Nevada for the past six years trying to develop lithium assets,” Mike Kobler, general manager of U.S. operations for Tonopah Lithium Corp. told the Nye County commissioners on Nov. 2. “The first hole drill here I knew we had a winner. I started our environmental work that day.”

Tonopah Lithium Corp., part of American Lithium Corp., has 12,795 acres of mining claims about six miles northwest of Tonopah, a town of around 2,500 people which is about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas.

“Our resource as it stands today is worth over 200 million ounces of gold,” Kobler told the Nye County commissioners toward the end of his presentation. “When everybody starts to talk to me about gold mines, I keep on telling them this is the biggest gold mine in Nevada.”

Lithium is a hot commodity these days because it is a key component in rechargeable batteries for electric cars and other technologies, but some lithium mine projects are running into barriers. The Rhyolite Ridge project in Esmeralda County about 65 miles southwest of Tonopah has been facing battles over the Tiehm’s buckwheat on the property. At the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County about 230 miles northeast of Reno, Native Americans have been camping out on the land, saying it is home to one of the local community’s most sacred sites.

Kobler said it has been fairly smooth sailing for the TLC (Tonopah Lithium Claims) project.

“We are in the perfect location in Nevada,” Kobler said. “We don’t have the sage grouse issues that they have up north, we don’t have the desert tortoise issues that they have down south, we have not found any Tiehm’s buckwheat; we’ve cleared all of our environmental hurdles and cultural hurdles, so we’re just moving ahead.”

“We’re going to start building our consultation with the Native American tribes that we have in the area,” Kobler said.

Along with the TLC project, American Lithium Corp. also has a lithium project in Peru.

“Nevada and Peru are the top mining jurisdictions in the world,” Kobler said. “We are well funded. We have $16 million in cash and we just raised $35 million. So we will have $50 million in cash in the bank, and that funds our operations for the next two years. We are on very good financial footing.”

Kobler said Tonopah Lithium expects to expand the lithium resource near Tonopah to become one of the biggest in the world.

“We’re not jealous about our position,” Kobler said. “We want other people to come in here and start to develop their projects. We actually help those people out.”

“It’s going to take that kind of effort to bring in the size of the projects that we have here.”

The site's advantages

Kobler said there are a lot of advantages to the site which will make it relatively easy to mine. It is a claystone deposit rather than brine, and it is along very flat lines.

“One of the unique things about the way that this project is set up is that we are going to be able to mine and backfill at the same time,” Kobler said. “This is not an open-pit mine. This is what we call a ‘cut and cover’ mine. At the end of life of this mine, and as we go along, it will be completely reclaimed.

“We are above the water table; we don’t have a lot of environmental issues.”

“We have a very unique mineralogy which is different than all of the other claystones,” Kobler said. “That is, this claystone leaches in five minutes. So it allows us to be able to go and extract the lithium in a very cost-effective manner.

“The other thing that is unique about our lithium is we are able to concentrate it, which a lot of other producers can’t do. We actually go from what everybody says is a low grade and we’re able to double the grade and then we’re able leach it, and leach it quickly. The significance of that is we are not limited to putting it into vats and holding it for hours and days to get the lithium out. We can have a continuous process. That means we can build production to whatever we want to build production to.”

Tonopah Lithium has secured $1 million in water rights from a ranch and has been negotiating to purchase another $3 million in water rights.

“This is Nevada; you don’t survive if you don’t have water rights,” Kobler said.

Tonopah Lithium put out a press release Dec. 1 saying initial exploration drilling has been launched at the site.

“Initial drilling has successfully drilled thick intersections (up to 318 feet) of lithium-bearing claystone,” the press release said.

“A drone magnetic geophysical survey is also being flown across a large portion of the TLC project area to provide detailed geophysical information as the company finalizes the precise positioning of drill collars for its next phase of development drilling under its Plan of Operations filed in January 2021 and expected to receive final approval in mid-late December 2021.”

The Plan of Operations includes up to 106 acres of disturbance and 110 drill sites.

