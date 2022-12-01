Tonopah lithium project ups resource estimate

VANCOUVER, B.C. – American Lithium Corp. has announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate which the company says significantly increases the contained lithium resources for the Tonopah Lithium Claims project about six miles northwest of Tonopah, Nevada.

The MRE was completed as part of the process of compiling the maiden preliminary economic assessment on TLC and will be incorporated into the Mine Plan within the PEA scheduled to be completed and announced shortly.

With the new MRE, American Lithium has increased the TLC project’s measured and indicated lithium carbonate equivalent resource 64% from the original April 2020 MRE.

The new MRE says the TLC project has a measured resource of 4.2 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent and an indicated resource of 4.63 million tons of LCE, for a total measured and indicated resource of 8.83 million tons of LCE at 809 parts per million lithium, using a base case cut-off of 500 part per million lithium.

“We are very pleased with the results of our 2022 drill programs culminating in a much larger mineral resource at TLC, which underlines our position as one of the largest lithium projects in North America,” said American Lithium CEO Simon Clarke. “In addition, the higher-grade shallow lithium mineralization identified in our core measured resource area provides focus for early production that should have a positive impact on the economic potential of TLC. This will be reflected in a robust maiden PEA, which we are in the process of completing in conjunction with DRA Global, and should help fast-track the project’s move through feasibility.

“Of equal importance, the mineral resource block model and extensive new drilling has increased our geological understanding of the complexity, geometry, depth and location of the TLC mineralized claystone and has confirmed to us that American Lithium holds the most prospective ground for the location of shallow lithium-rich claystone in the TLC sub-basin.”