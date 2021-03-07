Tonopah: one of Nevada’s great gold camps

Known as one of Nevada’s last great gold camps, Tonopah remains a rugged outpost in the central part of the Silver State. Today, mining history buffs can enjoy museums, a historic mining park and frontier accommodations during a visit to this remote town.
According to legend, in 1900 prospector Jim Butler made a journey from his Monitor Valley ranch to Sawtooth Pass near the Klondike District, established in 1899. In his book titled, “Tonopah, the Greatest, the Richest, and the Best Mining Camp in the World,” author Robert D. McCracken writes that some believe Native Americans told Butler about the ledges at Sawtooth. Others say Butler picked up a rock to throw at his burrow that had wandered away, and noticed how unusually heavy it was. Whatever the truth behind the legends, it is a fact that Butler collected ore samples on May 19, 1900, and those samples proved to be rich in silver.
Companies such as The Tonopah Mining Co. and Tonopah Belmont Development Co. were soon incorporated to extract silver from the earth.
The Central Nevada Museum, 1900 Logan Field Road, not only tells the story of the boom and bust that brought thousands to work Tonopah’s underground mines, but of the lives of the people that made this town home.
Co-founder Allen Metscher says the museum was founded 40 years ago when he, along with his bothers Bill and Phil, were joined by a group of Tonopah “old timers” to establish the Central Nevada Historical Society.
“As the first project to show that we meant to do things, we began restoration of the old miners' cemetery in Tonopah,” he said.
Metscher said the historical society had aspirations of setting up a permanent museum, and was able to secure a grant through the Max C. Fleischmann Foundation that allowed Nye County to build a facility to house the historical society and what would soon become the Central Nevada Museum.
Visitors to the museum can see the collection that includes Native American artifacts, natural history exhibits and of course artifacts from Tonopah’s mining boom.
One item that is hard to miss was billed by The Tonopah Daily Bonanza newspaper as “the largest photograph in the world.” Coming in at 12 feet, 3 inches in length and 25 inches wide, the image captured by F.W. Sheelor shows a panoramic view of the town as it was in 1913 during its mining heyday.
The newspaper reported the image was taken from Mt. Brougher, and shows over two miles of the Tonopah district “clearly defined.” Every piece of the camera used to take the historic photograph was built in Tonopah, except the lens which was imported from Germany.
Those interested in booking overnight accommodations have a variety of both historic and entertaining options that include the 1907 Mizpah Hotel, World Famous Clown Motel and the recently renovated Belvada Hotel, which is housed in the 1906 Nevada State Bank and Trust building.
Tonopah Main Street Program Coordinator Tracy McCormick says the town’s location on U.S. Highway 95, halfway between Las Vegas and Reno, makes it the perfect place for weary travelers to stop for the night.
“The Mizpah really brings in history enthusiasts and the ghost hunters and all of that fun stuff,” McCormick says. “The Belvada is more of a luxury upscale hotel and a little bit more modern than the Mizpah.”
Originally opened in 1906 as Nevada State Bank and Trust, the building also once housed the Nevada Club Saloon and a variety of other businesses before sitting vacant for decades.
“People love to come and see the renovations,” McCormick said. “I have even gotten an email from someone who actually lived on the third floor of the Belvada Hotel (years ago). She is coming back to stay at the hotel.”
Those interested in taking in some of Tonopah’s sites can check out Tonopah Historic Mining Park. Located directly behind the Mizpah Hotel at 110 Burro Ave., the park gives a firsthand look at Tonopah’s former underground mining operations. While guided tours are not currently available, the park is still open for those that would like to explore its history on a self-guided excursion.
The stature of “Big” Bill Murphy, standing tall in front of the U.S. Post Office, is one local landmark that is hard to miss when enjoying Tonopah’s downtown. Murphy’s actions during the Belmont Mine fire of Feb. 23, 1911, have become engrained in the town’s history and identity.
According to McCracken, a fire broke out in the Belmont Mine sometime between shifts, the smoke causing the deaths of 17 miners. The cause of the fire has never been determined.
“The Belmont Mine was Tonopah’s second richest producer and one of the most modern and well-equipped mines in Nevada, with extensive new developments in the lowest reaches of the shaft between 900- and 1166-foot levels,” McCracken wrote.
The Tonopah Daily Bonanza reported in its Feb. 25, 1911, edition that, “heroism of an unusual quality of bravery was shown by William Murphy, known as “Big Bill” Murphy (who) according to all reports, made three descents in the Belmont cage on the first two of which he brought to the surface a number of his comrades but on the third and last trip down he was evidently overcome and met death as a hero fighting for the lives of his fellow workmen.”
Murphy was buried in the Old Tonopah Cemetery near his fellow miners who also died in the disaster.
It would be another fire at the Belmont Mine, this one on Halloween 1939, that dealt a final blow to Tonopah’s underground mining activity.
McCracken wrote that smoke poured out of the shaft as its timbers burned, warping the steel headframe and damaging many connections between the Belmont and other shafts.
“The cause of the fire was never determined and the shaft was never reopened.”
While no deaths occurred during the 1939 fire, the closure of the Belmont shaft led to a significant drop in production. Numbers recorded for the year were less than one-third of what they had been in 1938 and it never recovered. Only a few more tons of ore would be produced during the 1940s.
While Tonopah has plenty of mining history to enjoy, the town of roughly 2,500 people also has a strong downtown business community, including Tonopah Brewing Co., Whitney’s Bookshelf and A Bar L Western Store.
“We have a lot of pride in our business owners, our small businesses,” McCormick said. “It is not like shopping in a big box store. They go out of their way to see if they can help you and if they can’t help you, they will call around and see if a shop up the street can help.”
“It is very community-oriented little town,” she added.
The Clair Blackburn Stargazing Park is another offering for visitors to enjoy, thanks to Tonopah’s remote location far away from big-city lights.
“We are famous for having the darkest sky in America,” McCormick says.
Professional astronomers and amateur stargazers alike can feast their eyes on faraway galaxies and shooting stars. Visit the park on a moonless night to experience its full effect.