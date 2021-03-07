Tonopah: one of Nevada’s great gold camps

According to McCracken, a fire broke out in the Belmont Mine sometime between shifts, the smoke causing the deaths of 17 miners. The cause of the fire has never been determined.

“The Belmont Mine was Tonopah’s second richest producer and one of the most modern and well-equipped mines in Nevada, with extensive new developments in the lowest reaches of the shaft between 900- and 1166-foot levels,” McCracken wrote.

The Tonopah Daily Bonanza reported in its Feb. 25, 1911, edition that, “heroism of an unusual quality of bravery was shown by William Murphy, known as “Big Bill” Murphy (who) according to all reports, made three descents in the Belmont cage on the first two of which he brought to the surface a number of his comrades but on the third and last trip down he was evidently overcome and met death as a hero fighting for the lives of his fellow workmen.”

Murphy was buried in the Old Tonopah Cemetery near his fellow miners who also died in the disaster.

It would be another fire at the Belmont Mine, this one on Halloween 1939, that dealt a final blow to Tonopah’s underground mining activity.

McCracken wrote that smoke poured out of the shaft as its timbers burned, warping the steel headframe and damaging many connections between the Belmont and other shafts.