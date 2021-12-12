Travis Deti: A renewed focus on domestic production

America is a land of vast natural resources. While lobbying for Wyoming statehood in the 19th century, delegate Joseph Carey noted Wyoming’s “unsurpassed mineral resources” as a key argument for Wyoming to come into the Union. He was successful, and today Wyoming’s mined resources are present in every aspect of American life.

From affordable, reliable electricity provided by Wyoming coal and uranium, to everyday products such as glass from Wyoming trona and pet litter from Wyoming bentonite, all Americans use the products of our mines each day. They may not recognize this truth, but it is true.

Responsible mining and development of our mineral resources to provide the raw materials for the products we use regularly has allowed Americans to achieve a standard of living unrivaled in human history.

Yet today we find the mining industry and its ability to produce our resources under significant and growing pressure. Be they policy decisions at the state or federal level or misguided environmental goals, these efforts represent a troubling trend for all sectors of the mining industry across America.

As we learned during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic slowdown of 2020, America’s mineral producers and the raw materials they provide are essential to our way of life. The critical nature of a functioning supply chain and our ability to meet its needs was brought to light, and continues to be an issue today.

The supply chain works both ways. Our miners need a solid, stable customer base to produce and sell minerals, thereby providing good jobs in mining states and vital revenue to federal, state and local governments. Manufacturers across the country and around the world need the raw materials we mine to create their products. When these supply chains are significantly disrupted, Americans across the spectrum suffer. People can’t always get what they need on demand, and they are faced with increasing prices.

As the economy has reopened and manufacturers have gone back to work, American mineral commodities have once again begun to flow in the supply chain. However, the global nature of the pandemic has revealed the very troubling reliance of our country on foreign suppliers. Whether it be nuclear fuel, computerized automobile parts, or smart phone or renewable energy components, the United States has become captive to foreign material sources.

This makes our country vulnerable on too many fronts. Among other things, we simply cannot depend on Russian uranium to fuel our nuclear fleet or Chinese rare earths for the vital products Americans rely on every day.

While not simple, the solution is in front of us: produce more at home and build up our manufacturing base. This starts with more exploration and a streamlining of odious federal and state permitting processes to enable miners to more rapidly produce and develop our own resources and reduce reliance on foreign sources.

Developing American minerals makes economic sense. Public policymakers at the state and federal levels should work to lower the regulatory and tax burdens on producers.

Unfortunately, we are witnessing

the opposite phenomenon and it is counterproductive. Legislation increasing and adding new royalties and taxes, as well as restrictive regulations are winding their

way through Washington, DC. Rather

than easing the ability to produce more

of what America needs within America, these measures instead decrease our competitiveness and increase our dependence

on foreign sources.

We are going in the wrong direction, and a course correction is needed. As we continue to extract ourselves from the pandemic, we as a nation are faced with some critical decisions. Are we to remain beholden to foreign interests, or are we willing to do what is necessary to become self-reliant?

What Delegate Carey noted those many years ago regarding Wyoming still rings true for America. We are a land of unsurpassed mineral resources, and we are nowhere close to finding and developing them all. We CAN do this, and we CAN do so responsibly with the highest technological, environmental and labor standards in the world. And the time to act is now. ￼

Travis Deti is the Executive Director of the Wyoming Mining Association.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0