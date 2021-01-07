Trifecta Gold Ltd. samples 37.2 g/t gold ahead of drilling at Yuge Gold Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC — Trifecta Gold Ltd. reports high grade assay results from newly identified structures at its Yuge Gold Project in northern Nevada.

As announced on Dec. 15 a new zone of shear-hosted gold mineralization was discovered at Yuge while constructing a drill road from the Juanita Mine to the Josie Zone. Selected samples from this zone and other structures on the property were sent for rush assay and returned very positive results including:

-- 11.9 g/t gold over 1 meter (chip sample) from the Juanita to Josie access road;

-- 37.2 g/t gold (grab sample) from a hand trench in the Josie Zone; and,

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

-- 7.8 g/t gold (composite grab sample) 100 m northeast of the Columbia Mine.

Seven of the 21 rock samples collected in December were sent for rush analysis. Of the seven samples, four returned gold values greater than 5 g/t. A chip sample collected across shear-hosted oxide mineralization, which was exposed along the new road cut, returned 11.9 g/t gold over 1 meter (estimated true width 0.60m). Oxide mineralization exposed elsewhere along the road was chip sampled, and the results of these samples are pending.