Trifecta Gold Ltd. samples 37.2 g/t gold ahead of drilling at Yuge Gold Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC — Trifecta Gold Ltd. reports high grade assay results from newly identified structures at its Yuge Gold Project in northern Nevada.
As announced on Dec. 15 a new zone of shear-hosted gold mineralization was discovered at Yuge while constructing a drill road from the Juanita Mine to the Josie Zone. Selected samples from this zone and other structures on the property were sent for rush assay and returned very positive results including:
-- 11.9 g/t gold over 1 meter (chip sample) from the Juanita to Josie access road;
-- 37.2 g/t gold (grab sample) from a hand trench in the Josie Zone; and,
-- 7.8 g/t gold (composite grab sample) 100 m northeast of the Columbia Mine.
Seven of the 21 rock samples collected in December were sent for rush analysis. Of the seven samples, four returned gold values greater than 5 g/t. A chip sample collected across shear-hosted oxide mineralization, which was exposed along the new road cut, returned 11.9 g/t gold over 1 meter (estimated true width 0.60m). Oxide mineralization exposed elsewhere along the road was chip sampled, and the results of these samples are pending.
At the northern part of the Josie Zone, shallow hand trenching directed along strike of a sub-vertical, oxidized and brecciated shear, returned 37.2 g/t gold. This shear is exposed in a historical pit 70 m to the north, where it is approximately 35cm wide and yielded an assay of 45.2 g/t gold in 2018. Historical and 2020 rock sample locations, including the locations of samples with results still pending, are illustrated on the attached figure.
A reverse circulation drill program is scheduled to start next week. This program is designed to confirm the presence of high grade shear-hosted gold mineralization below and between the Columbia and Juanita Mines, and to evaluate potential for bulk mineable oxide gold mineralization at the Josie Zone.
The property is located in Humboldt County, approximately 55 kilometers south of Denio in the Varyville Mining District.