Trifecta Gold Ltd. to drill test Nevada gold project

VANCOUVER, BC (AP) -- Trifecta Gold Ltd. has received approval from the Bureau of Land Management for the upcoming 13-hole RC drill program at its Yuge gold project in Humboldt County.
The property is located south of Denio in the Varyville Mining District. Yuge covers the Columbia and Juanita Mines which produced on a small scale between 1870 and 1937.
Gold occurs with sulphides or their weathered products in mesothermal quartz veins and adjacent wall rock. Documented run-of-mine sorted ore assayed greater than 34 g/t Au and reported sampling of a crown pillar returned 2.4 m @ 16.8 g/t Au including 0.6 m @ 50.7 g/t Au. Sulphide mineralization occurs at depths greater than 30 m with arsenopyrite-rich material reportedly assaying greater than 17.4 g/t Au.
Support Local Journalism
A historical drill hole completed by Homestake Mining Company below the Columbia Mine reported true-width drill intersection in this material at 49 m depth returned 3.3 m at 9.70 g/t Au.
Trifecta believes there is considerable potential to discover similar mineralization at depth given the mesothermal character of the veins and the considerable depth extent of gold mineralization in deposits of this class.
The upcoming drill program is designed to confirm the presence of high grade shear hosted gold mineralization below and between the Columbia and Juanita Mines, as well as bulk mineable oxide gold mineralization at the Josie target.
Trifecta conducted a reconnaissance program in spring of 2018, which confirmed the presence of high grade gold at multiple showings on the property.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!