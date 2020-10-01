Trifecta Gold Ltd. to drill test Nevada gold project

VANCOUVER, BC (AP) -- Trifecta Gold Ltd. has received approval from the Bureau of Land Management for the upcoming 13-hole RC drill program at its Yuge gold project in Humboldt County.

The property is located south of Denio in the Varyville Mining District. Yuge covers the Columbia and Juanita Mines which produced on a small scale between 1870 and 1937.

Gold occurs with sulphides or their weathered products in mesothermal quartz veins and adjacent wall rock. Documented run-of-mine sorted ore assayed greater than 34 g/t Au and reported sampling of a crown pillar returned 2.4 m @ 16.8 g/t Au including 0.6 m @ 50.7 g/t Au. Sulphide mineralization occurs at depths greater than 30 m with arsenopyrite-rich material reportedly assaying greater than 17.4 g/t Au.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A historical drill hole completed by Homestake Mining Company below the Columbia Mine reported true-width drill intersection in this material at 49 m depth returned 3.3 m at 9.70 g/t Au.

Trifecta believes there is considerable potential to discover similar mineralization at depth given the mesothermal character of the veins and the considerable depth extent of gold mineralization in deposits of this class.