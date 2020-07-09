Trifecta Gold signs purchase agreement in northern Nevada

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) - Trifecta Gold Ltd. has signed a property purchase agreement a 100 percent interest in a high grade gold prospect in northern Nevada, from Silver Range Resources Ltd. Known as the Yuge Property. The Agreement will replace the existing option deal originally announced Feb. 28, 2018.
Located in Humboldt County, south of Denio in the Varyville Mining District, The Yuge Property is road accessible and covers the Columbia and Juanita Mines which produced on a small scale between 1870 and 1937. The most recent reported production was 2,350 tons of oxide ore in 1936-37 from the Columbia Mine.
"This new Agreement aligns Silver Range with Trifecta shareholders and will help facilitate further exploration on the highly prospective Yuge Property", Interim CEO Richard Drechsler said in a statement. "Trifecta has now initiated the permitting process in order drill test the Property later this year."
Gold on the Property occurs with arsenopyrite in mesothermal quartz veins and adjacent wall rock. The veins occur in sub-parallel shear zones up to 60 m wide and over 1,200 m long. Selected surface grab samples collected on the property by the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology returned assays up to 15 g/t Au and similar samples collected by Homestake Mining Company assayed up to 53.0 g/t Au.
The highest gold grades were reported from near-surface oxidized vein material where documented run-of-mine sorted ore assayed greater than 34 g/t Au and reported sampling of a crown pillar returned 2.4 m @ 16.8 g/t Au including 0.6 m @ 50.7 g/t Au.
Sulphide mineralization occurs at depths greater than 30 m with arsenopyrite-rich material reportedly assaying greater than 17.4 g/t Au. A reported true-width drill intersection in this material at 49 m depth returned 3.3 m @ 9.70 g/t Au. Historical drilling intersected gold mineralization or open stopes in all holes reported but only to a maximum depth of 100 metres. Trifecta believes there is considerable potential to discover similar mineralization at depth given the mesothermal character of the veins and the considerable depth extent of gold mineralization in deposits of this class.
Trifecta conducted a reconnaissance program in spring of 2018, see press release dated June 21, 2018, which confirmed the presence of high grade gold at multiple showings on the Property. Significant results from rock samples collected during this program are listed below by zone:
Columbia - 150, 75.4, 34.9, 10.5, 7.4, and 7.13 g/t gold
Juanita - 11.4, 6.35, and 5.85 g/t gold
Josie - 86.1, 45.2, 42.2, 36.2, 25.7, 21.6, 16.7, 13.1, and 5.49 g/t gold
To earn a 100% interest in the Property, Trifecta will issue to Silver Range 9.9% of its total number of issued shares immediately following closing of a $500,000 financing, and pay Silver Range a further $250,000 on or before the first anniversary date of the Agreement. Should Trifecta raise in excess of $500,000, Silver Range's share interest will be pro-rated to the first $500,000 raised.
Upon earning a 100% interest, Silver Range will be granted a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty, one-half (1/2) of which can be purchased for $1,000,000. Silver Range will also be granted Defined Resource Payments of US$2.00 per ounce of gold or gold equivalent for each ounce identified in a measured or indicated mineral resource, or a proven or probable mineral reserve estimate as contained in a NI 43-101 compliant technical report (the "Report") applicable to the Property. Defined Resource Payments shall be received by Silver Range within six months of the date the Report or any subsequent Report.
