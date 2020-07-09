Trifecta Gold signs purchase agreement in northern Nevada

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) - Trifecta Gold Ltd. has signed a property purchase agreement a 100 percent interest in a high grade gold prospect in northern Nevada, from Silver Range Resources Ltd. Known as the Yuge Property. The Agreement will replace the existing option deal originally announced Feb. 28, 2018.

Located in Humboldt County, south of Denio in the Varyville Mining District, The Yuge Property is road accessible and covers the Columbia and Juanita Mines which produced on a small scale between 1870 and 1937. The most recent reported production was 2,350 tons of oxide ore in 1936-37 from the Columbia Mine.

"This new Agreement aligns Silver Range with Trifecta shareholders and will help facilitate further exploration on the highly prospective Yuge Property", Interim CEO Richard Drechsler said in a statement. "Trifecta has now initiated the permitting process in order drill test the Property later this year."

Gold on the Property occurs with arsenopyrite in mesothermal quartz veins and adjacent wall rock. The veins occur in sub-parallel shear zones up to 60 m wide and over 1,200 m long. Selected surface grab samples collected on the property by the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology returned assays up to 15 g/t Au and similar samples collected by Homestake Mining Company assayed up to 53.0 g/t Au.