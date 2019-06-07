RENO – The Nevada Mining Association recognized Amanda Hilton and Jan Morrison during the 28th annual Salute to Women of Achievement luncheon in Reno on May 23. The event celebrated the passionate and successful women doing great work across northern Nevada.
The Nevada Mining Association honored Hilton and Morrison for their leadership and dedication to Nevada mining communities.
The Salute to Women of Achievement Luncheon is hosted by the Nevada Women’s Fund. Proceeds from the luncheon fund scholarships for Nevada women at all levels of post-secondary education. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded over $7.7 million in scholarships to Nevada women.
Dana Bennett, president of the Nevada Mining Association, was the chair of this year’s luncheon. Named president of the NvMA in 2014, Bennett is the first woman to serve in the position in the association’s 106-year history.
Amanda Hilton
A fourth-generation Nevada native, Amanda Hilton is the general manager of the KGHM-Robinson Mine in Ely. She grew up in Reno and Ely, graduating from White Pine High School. She earned a B.S. in accounting from the University of Utah, an M.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, and is a Certified Public Accountant. During her 15 years with Robinson Nevada Mining Company, she has been an accountant, tax manager, administration manager, maintenance manager and was appointed general manager of the operation in Sept. 2017.
Hilton is on the Magic Carpet Preschool Board of Directors, Nevada Mining Association Board of Directors, and the University of Nevada, Reno Mackay School Executive Advisory Board, and is a proud supporter of the Boys and Girls Club and Ely Renaissance Society. Hilton and her husband, Bruce, have two young children and love to enjoy the outdoor beauty that White Pine County offers.
Jan Morrison
Jan Morrison is an economic development officer for the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority. After a decades-long career in the industrial real estate brokerage and development field, Morrison achieved her goal of moving to the charming town of Austin, Nevada, where she restored and adapted residential and commercial properties from the 1800s. Her time in Austin was highlighted by turning the formerly decaying St. Augustine Church into a 501(c)(3), obtaining over $1 million in grants, resulting in the building being converted into a wonderful community center.
Morrison has also worked with the Nevada Commission on Tourism, where she was recognized as the State Tourism Volunteer for 2012. In her current position with the NNRDA in Winnemucca, Morrison works with businesses looking to open in or relocate to the area.
