Two mining fatality investigations concluded in 2019

Keith Jones, general manager of Small Mine Development, said they estimated that about 67 tons of CRF fell. The cavity created in the ceiling was a domed area about 19 feet across with a maximum height of about seven feet.

The MSHA report said that since the accident, “Mine management has revised policies, procedures and controls for producing the CRF and provided training on the policies, procedures, and controls for the employees. Mine management is conducting follow-up testing of the backfill and load cells have been calibrated at the batch plant.”

Following the accident, operations at the Lee Smith mine were halted and the miners were furloughed until December. The mine resumed operations in stages after that. Previously, there had been around 80 employees at the mine.

Pete Bajo mine

On April 2 MSHA released its final report on the Nov. 11, 2018 fatality at the Pete Bajo mine west of Elko. The report said Romney Natapu, a 45-year-old underground technician with more than eight years of experience, was fatally injured “when he exited the load-haul-dump he was operating without properly securing it. The LHD rolled forward and ran over him.”

Pete Bajo is one of four underground mines in Newmont Mining Corp.’s operations on the Carlin Trend.