Two operations receive reclamation honors

Robinson General Manager Samantha Hilton said the “Robinson team is very, very committed to clean up those issues.”

Brian Amme, deputy director of minerals for the BLM and on the nomination review team, said he drove by the Robinson site two weeks ago, and “the work done there is awesome.”

Normally, the agencies involved in awarding reclamation honors tour all the nominated sites, but this year COVID-19 restrictions prevented a tour, Visher said.

He said the Mason Exploration Project has been under way more than 10 years, and there has been continued concurrent reclamation that kept the project well below its permitted 50-acre disturbance. The copper exploration project operator has kept track of the work with before-and-after reclamation photos and maps.

“If you have a hard time finding a site, you know they did a good job,” Visher said.

Matt Donaldson of NDEP said the Mason project is doing more work than required in one of the more “challenging areas of the state” for reclamation. “You’ve nailed it.”