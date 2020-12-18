Two operations receive reclamation honors

KGHM’s Robinson Mine in White Pine County and Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Mason Exploration Project in Lyon County received 2020 Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Awards during a virtual presentation in September.
“One of the key things about the awards is they require unanimous approval,” Michael Visher, administrator of the Nevada Division of Minerals and awards committee chairman, said during the presentation.
The awards are a joint project of the Nevada Division of Minerals, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.
The Robinson Mine’s legacy reclamation award was for its Lane City Waste Rock Facility that was started in the 1950s prior to Nevada reclamation regulations, and the work involved regrading slopes, covering the slopes with limestone followed by seeding, construction of a stormwater water pond and rip-raps to drain sediment away from a creek.
Visher said the project “looks really nice” and is an “excellent example of a mine operation’s commitment” to reclamation. He said any Robinson visitors can see the reclamation along U.S. Highway 50. Robinson is a copper mine near Ely.
Fredrick Partey, manager of environmental resources for Robinson, accepted the award and said he is proud of Robinson and the commitment to reclaiming legacy issues at the more than 100-year-old mine.
Robinson General Manager Samantha Hilton said the “Robinson team is very, very committed to clean up those issues.”
Brian Amme, deputy director of minerals for the BLM and on the nomination review team, said he drove by the Robinson site two weeks ago, and “the work done there is awesome.”
Normally, the agencies involved in awarding reclamation honors tour all the nominated sites, but this year COVID-19 restrictions prevented a tour, Visher said.
He said the Mason Exploration Project has been under way more than 10 years, and there has been continued concurrent reclamation that kept the project well below its permitted 50-acre disturbance. The copper exploration project operator has kept track of the work with before-and-after reclamation photos and maps.
“If you have a hard time finding a site, you know they did a good job,” Visher said.
Matt Donaldson of NDEP said the Mason project is doing more work than required in one of the more “challenging areas of the state” for reclamation. “You’ve nailed it.”
Matthew Cunningham, exploration manager of the Mason Exploration Project, said “If you reclaim quickly, it is much easier today.” He also said that while the project is in the vicinity of the old Anaconda Mine, there is no association with that site. The Mason site is west of Yerington.
According to the flyer about the reclamation awards, inspectors from the Nevada Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation and the BLM’s Carson City office conducted a site visit to the Mason project in response to a bond release request that resulted in a bond release for 10.2 acres, or 42 percent of the surface disturbance.
Reclamation included earthwork on exploration roads and drill pads and successful re-vegetation.
Toronto-based Hudbay acquired the Mason project in 2018.
This is the 29th year for the mine reclamation awards, and Visher encouraged companies to send nominations for next year by the July 2, 2021, deadline. Only three projects were nominated this year. The division’s email for submissions is ndom@minerals.nv.gov.
He said in a news release that in showcasing the work of the reclamation honorees, “we hope to draw attention to the continued efforts by Nevada’s Mining industry to lead the nation in successful reclamation, community partnerships and environmental protection practices."
