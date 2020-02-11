Tyre Gray selected as new Nevada Mining Association president

RENO -- The Nevada Mining Association has announced the appointment of Tyre Gray as the next president of the 107-year-old trade organization.
Gray comes to the Association from Fennemore Craig, where he served as a business litigator and government relations specialist in both Nevada and Arizona. As such, he was part of the mining industry’s lobbying network during the past three sessions of the Nevada Legislature.
Gray graduated from Nevada’s Boyd School of Law cum laude and is licensed to practice in Arizona, California and Nevada.
The Association conducted a comprehensive search process after President Dana Bennett announced her retirement in October.
“We received several strong applications, but Tyre was clearly the most qualified,” explained Robert Stepper, chairman of the Association’s board of directors and general manager of the Coeur Rochester Mine. “His background as an attorney and his broad nonpartisan relationships across Nevada will serve the Association well.”
“I am thrilled by the opportunity to represent Nevada’s iconic mining industry,” Gray said. “It is an important part of Nevada’s economy and culture and critical to our state’s future success. I look forward to working with the members to showcase their good work and contributions to the state and its communities.”
Gray’s tenure with the Association will begin on Feb. 17. He succeeds Bennett, who will become President Emeritus and facilitate a smooth transition in leadership.
“I am delighted to pass the torch to Tyre,” Bennett said. “He will be an effective leader for this dynamic industry, and the Association and its members will be in good hands with Tyre.”
Founded in 1913, the Nevada Mining Association consists of over 520 companies that are engaged in the mining industry across this state. Representing the thousands of Nevadans employed in Nevada’s original STEM industry, the Nevada Mining Association seeks to foster a business and operating environment that promotes the exploration and production of minerals in Nevada using safe and environmentally conscientious methods.