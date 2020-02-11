Tyre Gray selected as new Nevada Mining Association president

RENO -- The Nevada Mining Association has announced the appointment of Tyre Gray as the next president of the 107-year-old trade organization.

Gray comes to the Association from Fennemore Craig, where he served as a business litigator and government relations specialist in both Nevada and Arizona. As such, he was part of the mining industry’s lobbying network during the past three sessions of the Nevada Legislature.

Gray graduated from Nevada’s Boyd School of Law cum laude and is licensed to practice in Arizona, California and Nevada.

The Association conducted a comprehensive search process after President Dana Bennett announced her retirement in October.

“We received several strong applications, but Tyre was clearly the most qualified,” explained Robert Stepper, chairman of the Association’s board of directors and general manager of the Coeur Rochester Mine. “His background as an attorney and his broad nonpartisan relationships across Nevada will serve the Association well.”