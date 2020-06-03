Tyre Gray steps into new role as president of the Nevada Mining Association

I also like to point out that the mining industry does not set the price of gold. The only price it has some control over is the cost associated with extracting the gold. And for every site that’s going to be a little different. The grade of gold will impact what that cost per ounce may be to the operator. So when we see volatility as we’ve seen in gold and in copper, that’s the reason why a couple of our smaller operators unfortunately have had to go onto a bit of care and maintenance just due to the fact that the volatility has created uncertainty and stripped them of the ability to continue to operate. That’s very real, and it’s very real to families that depend on the mining industry to support them. We’re very sensitive to that. Policies and/or market volatility are market forces that create job losses for us. That impact is felt beyond just the company, and into the community as well.

Q: Other countries, like Mexico, shut the mines down for quite a while, but here they have been able to stay open.

I think lot of that comes down to the Nevada mining industry’s ability to quickly evaluate and see what was coming down the pipeline, and then be able to pivot quickly and adapt. The reason I think the mining industry has continued to be here in Nevada since Nevada’s inception is its ability to be limber and adapt as necessary.