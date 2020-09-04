U.S. Gold hopeful on higher gold prices

He said the high gold and copper prices make Copper King a “very robust” project with a net value of $650 million, although the study will likely use lower prices for the study.

Karr also said a gold and copper mine would be a “nice shot in the arm” for Wyoming, which has been hit with low oil and gas prices and a downturn in the coal market.

Copper King would directly employ roughly 200 people but create many related jobs under the proposal to mine 100,000 gold equivalent ounces per year for 17 years, he said.

U.S. Gold leases the section of land for Copper King project site from the State of Wyoming and the mineral rights for the whole site from the state, Coleman said. The company leases the surface rights for another section from private landowners.

Wyoming would further benefit from gold, silver and copper production at the site. The state would receive a royalty on any production.

If the prefeasibility study points to mine potential, the next step would be a full feasibility study. Karr predicted the prefeasibility study would be completed this year for Copper King, and if that is favorable “we move right into the final feasibility study and start the permitting process and raising capital.”