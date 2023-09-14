CHEYENNE, Wyo. – U.S. Gold Corp. reported completion of a hyperspectral study of its Keystone exploration project on the Cortez Trend in Nevada that yielded to multiple high priority targets beyond those already identified.

The company stated that a drilling exploration program within the permitted plan of operations is pending and follows up on 2019 drilling results.

“While we’ve concentrated our focus and resources towards securing permits and developing our CK Gold Project in Wyoming, we remain mindful of the tremendous opportunity that we hold in our exploration portfolio,” said Kevin Frances, vice president of exploration and technical services for U.S. Gold.

The CK Gold Project is west of Cheyenne, where U.S. Gold hopes to develop a gold and copper mine.

“With the CK project approaching a permit approval decision early next year, we have time to turn some of our attention toward exploration, particularly in Nevada, Francis said.

“Conducting remote hyperspectral studies has not only confirmed our views about the opportunities at existing target areas but serves to add targets that would otherwise be difficult to seek out on our extensive 20-square-mile land package,” he said in the announcement.

Exploration Mapping Group Inc. completed a WorldView-3 satellite data remote sensing project for U.S. Gold centered over Keystone, and the component color alteration images were combined into various groups to facilitate interpretation of hotspots, according to U.S. Gold, which formerly had its office in Elko but relocated to Cheyenne.

The company is now looking at drilling up to 22 holes within five high-potential target areas at Keystone, especially within the Sophia target area, the company reported. Two of the drill holes are planned at Greenstone Gulch, which has seen no previous drilling.

Keystone is roughly 11 miles south of the Cortez mining complex operated by Nevada Gold Mines.