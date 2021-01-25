Ultra high-grade gold and silver discovered at Utah's Trixie Mine

“It is the company’s vision to bring this famous district back on-line as a major U.S. gold, silver and copper production center over the coming years,” Bowens added.

The Trixie mine is the first of a series of legacy mines TCM is targeting to re-open on its property holdings. Importantly, the Trixie mine is fully permitted with necessary environmental permits and bonding in place. The adjacent Eureka Standard high-grade gold mine anticipated is currently being investigated for a potential re-opening in 2023. TCM is also planning exploration for a prospective deep copper-gold porphyry deposit, with multiple porphyry targets identified on the property.

The T2 structure strikes north-south, dips steeply to the east, and has been developed thus far over a strike length of 302 ft. Significant high-grade gold and silver mineralization has been recorded over the entire strike length and over widths ranging from 3 to 12 ft., with mineralization remaining open in all directions.

Average gold grades within the xocomecatlite-bearing footwall breccia of the T2 structure typically range from 10 to over 100 oz/t, with the adjacent hanging wall stockwork vein zones averaging 1 to 3 oz/t of gold. Abundant visible gold is present in some ultra-high-grade samples.