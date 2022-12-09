Underground mining a hit on TikTok

With a name like Cory Rockwell, a person might suspect that it was their destiny to become a hard-rock miner. But Cory Rockwell, growing up in Los Angeles, didn’t know that mining even existed. It was only through his willingness to plunge headlong into the unknown that he ended up going to northern Nevada as a young adult, and getting a job in mining. That’s when he found out that mining is his niche in life.

And later on, he ended up making short videos to post on TikTok to share the news about what a mining lifestyle is like with the many people out there in the world who may know nothing about mining. His underground mining videos on TikTok have become very popular, have been viewed millions of times, and have inspired some people to get into a career in mining.

Rockwell was on the Mining Minds podcast last spring to talk about his background, some of his thoughts on mining, and how he got into making underground mining TikTok videos. You can listen to the podcast to get more of his story. And be sure to check out his videos on TikTok.

“Like most Nevadans, I was born in California,” Rockwell said. “But like I always say, I’m one of the good ones.”

“My dad worked for an entertainment company called Hollywood Rentals. So I kind of grew up in the entertainment industry, movies, concert touring, stuff like that.”

Sometimes he and his friend Aaron were on movie sets while their dads were working.

“Me and Aaron were kind of like the princes of the movie sets. There weren’t any other kids there.”

“The last one I can remember is the set of Eraser with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Literally there are scenes in that movie where I’m behind the director, watching.”

As a young adult Rockwell decided to try to get a job on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico.

“I pretty much just hopped online, found e-mail addresses. I don’t know if it was HR or managers. I just started emailing, saying, ‘Hey, I’m just a dude from California, I want to get into the oilfield, I have nothing to offer, but I’ll work my ass off.’ And a few months later I get a call.”

“I was a roustabout on a jack-up rig in the Gulf of Mexico for a smaller mom and pop company. I did that for about a year.”

At that point the company laid off most of its workforce.

“I had a couple bucks in my pocket. No girlfriend, no kids. I just thought, you know, let’s try something different. I could have easily ended up in St. Cloud, Minnesota, which is one of the places I was looking at, but I came out to Reno not knowing anybody, not having any job lined up. I just moved to Reno, and the rest is history.”

For the most part, he said, he just picked a spot on the map, although he did have family in Northern California and San Diego, so he did have relatives in the region.

Once he began to get settled into living in Nevada, he found he really liked it.

“I wish I came out here sooner. Nevada is more ‘me.’ At the time, Los Angeles was all I knew. Big city, traffic, crime, that’s all I knew. But once I came to Nevada and started to be able to actually breathe fresh air — my life got substantially better after moving to Nevada, pretty much.”

Rockwell went to Geotemps in Reno and got a job with Western Lithium, which was doing core drilling in the area north of Winnemucca which Lithium Americas is now developing as the Thacker Pass project. Rockwell worked with two geologists and was pretty much a go-fer, spending hours driving core samples around. Lithium wasn’t a very hot commodity in those days, and after about a year Rockwell and the two geologists were laid off. Western Lithium later merged with Lithium Americas.

Rockwell went back to GeoTemps and got a job at the Rawhide Mine outside of Fallon. For about the first month at that job he lived in his truck until he could afford to get a condo in Fallon.

He said life at that time was kind of bittersweet.

“It’s exciting. But there’s also that hint of uncertainty and danger.”

The job at Rawhide was his first job at a mine. He worked in the lab and learned a lot.

Even though he was at a mine and he was beginning to get an introduction to the world of mining, he didn’t really feel like he was at a mine and he didn’t feel like a miner. Rawhide was not actively mining when he got there, and they later went into partial production.

He saw the big open pit, but in his mind at the time, open pit mining didn’t seem like real mining.

“There’s not a huge difference between open pit mining and construction. They have similar haul trucks, similar loaders. I mean, it’s kind of the same thing.”

From the vague images he had from the little bit he heard about mining growing up, he felt like real mining takes place underground.

He felt like “a miner should be an underground miner,” and he had a goal to eventually get into underground mining.

“I started applying at different underground mines, but had no experience. I didn’t get any calls for a few years.”

“One thing I always tell myself is everything is temporary. Sleeping in my truck is temporary. Applying for underground is temporary, I’ll get it eventually.”

After about three years at Rawhide, he got a job at the Coeur Rochester Mine northeast of Lovelock. Although it is an open pit mine, he really enjoyed his time at Rochester.

“Rochester always holds a spot in my heart. I feel like that’s my home and I’ll end up back there eventually.”

At Rochester he started out as an assistant process operator. He did not become a process plant operator, but he got to the point where he could run the plant.

He was able to work in a variety of different roles at the mine.

After about three years at Rochester, he finally got a job offer at an underground mine outside of Winnemucca. Since this is the mine where he now makes underground mining videos to share with the world on TikTok, he keeps the mine anonymous in the videos.

After many years of wanting to be an underground miner, the day finally arrived when he was going to go underground and become a real miner. But his initial experience with going underground did not go smoothly.

“I went through new hire training, and I didn’t know it at the time, but they don’t take you underground until after you’re hired on, before you start on your rotation. And I think they should take people underground before the new hire process.

“Because I literally almost freaked out going down the shaft for my very first time. I had just spent four days in new hire training, MSHA training, and then on the cage going down I started to breathe heavy, like my heart was going to jump out of my chest. I had to focus on my breathing, and for a split second I thought, this ain’t for me, dude. What was I thinking?”

“So we landed at the station, we got out, hopped in a buggy, drove around.”

He began to feel slightly more comfortable once he was out of the cage, but still he questioned whether underground mining was for him.

He sent a text to his shift boss back at Rochester.

“I was like, hey dude, it’s just not working out here. Can I come back?”

“He told me, calm down. Give it some time. I know what you’re going through. In 30 days, text me and we’ll see what’s up. If you need a job, I’ll give you a job.

“So, 30 days later I text him and I’m like, dude, this ain’t so bad underground. I’m starting to get it.”

“The weird thing is, I’m claustrophobic, but what I learned is I’m only claustrophobic if I don’t have freedom of movement.”

The drifts in an underground mine today are really quite large, and he found he had plenty of room to move around and could even do jumping jacks if he wanted to. And for a while he used a mental trick to make himself feel more comfortable.

“I kind of convinced myself I’m not underground. I’m on a Disneyland ride, and the sun is only a few feet above me. So, I kind of tricked myself into it.”

“I don’t know at what point I got comfortable, but at some point I got to a point where I’m more comfortable underground than on the surface.”

And now that he was finally an underground miner, a real miner, he found that he loved the work. And he has had the opportunity to learn a lot.

“The mine I currently work at is pretty freaking awesome as far as letting you learn stuff.”

Getting into TikTok

When he started to learn about TikTok, it was his love of mining that made him consider the possibility of making mining videos so that people around the country and the world could learn more about mining.

“A former coworker of mine was a TikTok fanatic. He was always on TikTok. Anytime we were in between jobs he would be on TikTok.”

“I used to make fun of him. I never had TikTok before that and I didn’t know anything about it.

“One time he said, dude, just download it for a day, hop on here and there and you’ll be hooked. So, I did, and I was hooked. I didn’t upload anything, I just started watching videos.”

Then one day Rockwell and his coworker were in a pickup truck waiting for a call, and Rockwell decided to search TikTok to see if there were any underground mining videos. All he found were a few videos of somebody with a bolter or a jumbo, but they didn’t explain anything about what underground mining is, and they were accompanied by heavy metal music that a lot of people probably wouldn’t like.

“I was like, ‘Dude, there’s nothing here,’ and he said, ‘You know what, man, you should start making some underground mining videos for TikTok.’ And I was like, ‘Why don’t you do it?’ And he was like, ‘Well, I don’t want to get fired.’”

“OK, cool, yeah, I’m looking to get fired, so let me just start one up.”

But that little interchange did get the gears turning.

People can lose their jobs if they make inappropriate or unauthorized videos on the job and post them to social media, but Rockwell thought that if he got permission and did things right, making underground mining videos could be a great way to let more people know about what mining is really like.

He talked with his mine manager and with his manager’s boss. He put together a video approval panel which includes a person who worked at MSHA and three people at the mine – a trainer, a safety person and a shift supervisor. All of them watch the Rockwell’s videos with their different perspectives.

“Sometimes two will sign off on it and one will say, no, and here’s why. Or all three will sign off on it. Or all three will say, hey, homeboy doesn’t have safety glasses.”

They all check to make sure that all the information shared in any of the videos is correct.

Rockwell himself watches each video multiple times to make sure he didn’t miss anything.

He can choose from TikTok’s big library of music for the soundtracks to his videos. He said the right music can be the key to making a video successful.

He uses his iPhone and a simple phone app to make the videos. He has a few phone mounts and tripods that he has used when making some of the videos.

Rockwell posted his first video to TikTok in September 2021. The videos quickly became very popular. Check out his page on TikTok to see some of the statistics. In November 2022 he had 122,800 followers and 3.5 million likes. Several of the videos have more than a million views, and the most popular video has 5.3 million views.

The videos are short, sharing a few quick facts about underground mining. Some of the videos mix some humor into the depiction of the life of an underground miner.

“This whole thing has been a trip. It’s been a wild ride. Before TikTok, I would upload a video on Facebook and it would get three likes, 16 views. So to upload a video, exit the app, go back on the app an hour later and see 20,000 views, it’s pretty trippy.”

Most of the videos he makes are spur of the moment.

“There have been a couple videos where I had envisioned, OK, I want to do this or do that from this angle or that angle, and those videos typically flop.”

“The video with me shining my flashlight in the heading, I was sitting there waiting on my water truck to get loaded, I’ve got 20 minutes to wait. Some haul truck was coming down the ramp, hit the rib, a ton of dust flew, so I thought, let me whip out my phone real quick and record this. I just got a brand new flashlight. Shine the flashlight. Recorded it. Cool. Yeah, I might get a few views.”

That video has 3.7 million views.

“Once I got big, and HR got involved, and corporate got involved, they asked a question to my mine manager – ‘Hey, how come this dude has so much time to make videos?’ And he told me that he told them, ‘If you don’t think miners have down time, you’ve never been a miner.’”

Rockwell said sometimes weeks can go by without having a chance to make any videos, but then one day he’ll have a chunk of down time and he’ll make several videos. He doesn’t post videos on a regular schedule, but by November 2022 he had been able to post a total of more than 120 videos.

Rockwell doesn’t make any money from the videos he posts. His manager recommended against that, and he was not interested in monetizing the videos, anyways.

Rockwell said he has talked with someone about the possibility of making mining training videos, and he has talked with someone in the educational department at MSHA about the possibility of making educational videos for them.

He said most MSHA videos look like they’re from the ‘70s or maybe the ‘90s.

“It would be an honor to make safety videos that new hires might see.”

In the meantime, he is happy where he is now.

“I genuinely love where I work. I love the people I work with.”

And the opportunity to make underground mining videos, and then to see their popularity, has been a great experience.

“It’s been awesome. In the beginning when I started making my first couple videos I always kind of knew, OK, if I have any talent at all, if I have any editing skills at all – There are no other underground mining channels or anything like that, so I knew deep down inside if I’m somewhat decent at it, it’ll get popular. I didn’t know it would get as popular as it has.”

“But I knew a lot of people are fascinated with mining. They don’t know mining exists, and once they find out, if they type in underground mining in TikTok, like 80% of the videos will be mine, and I don’t know, that’s just freaking cool.”

An appreciative audience

The feedback he has gotten from some of the people who have learned about mining from finding his TikTok videos has been incredibly gratifying.

“There are people in mining now and getting into mining who didn’t know that it even existed before my TikTok channel. I had one kid hit me up and say, ‘Hey man, thank you. I’m in diesel mechanic school now to be an underground mechanic. I didn’t know that was a thing beforehand.’”

“To me, that’s an honor.”

“I had one mother contact me, and she wanted to thank me because her son had been kind of battling depression. He was 22 years old, didn’t have any job, didn’t know what he wanted to do in life. He didn’t know about mining, but he stumbled upon my channel, and then got into it, and then six months later he’s working in mining and doing really good.

“So his mom just wanted to thank me for that, and that felt good.

“That was my whole goal. I just wanted to set out to try to help people, impact people’s lives as much as I can positively, and show them about mining and show them some cool mining videos.”

“It’s a shame that the mining industry as a whole has had a workforce shortage because people don’t know about mining. Barrick continuously says that they want to hire a younger workforce. Well, that younger workforce doesn’t live in Winnemucca, Nevada. They live in New York City, or in places in Texas where they don’t know about mining, and they’re not going to hear about your job fair in Elko, Nevada, or Winnemucca, Nevada.

“They’re on social media. So if you want a younger workforce and if you want to get people interested in mining, you’ve got to go to where they are, which is social media.

“And luckily, I was fortunate enough to have a really cool mine manager who let me start doing it. And it’s just been a privilege being able to show people a little bit about the world of underground mining and what it’s like. And I’ve gotten countless comments over the past year of people thanking me for showing them the door to mining.”

Another group of people who have appreciated watching his videos are relatives of people who work in mining, who can now learn more about what the miner in their family is doing.

“I’ve had several coworkers walk up to me and say, ‘Hey man, I told my mom or my sister, my brother, my grandma about your channel.’”

Even though he is busy with his job and being a single father, he tries to make sure he responds to all the comments and questions he receives.

“It’s important to me to engage with my audience.”

Rockwell said he thinks underground mining attracts people with a certain mentality, and he was fortunate to find his way into underground mining and find out that it is the right place for him, and he wants to share the news about underground mining with others who might find out it is the right fit for them.

“As far as I’m concerned, everybody I work with is a brother or a sister, you know, family. I’d die for them, and I have no doubt many of them would trade their lives for mine if they had to. You don’t get that in other civilian jobs.

“It’s a culture, it’s a way of life, not just a job.”

