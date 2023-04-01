Nevada Gold Mines and Operating Engineers Local 3 reached a three-year collective bargaining agreement on March 23, resulting in an 8.5 percent pay increase over the next three years, among other benefits.

The new CBA goes into effect April 1 and remains in place through March 31, 2026.

“NGM went into this negotiation knowing that our employees are our greatest assets, and we worked with IUOE3 to negotiate this agreement with that in mind,” said John Bourke, lead negotiator for Nevada Gold Mines. “The conversations with IUOE3 during the negotiation were open, honest, and transparent; these are the types of conversations that true partnerships are built on and support continuous improvement for the business.”

NGM said in a statement that the goal was to reach an agreement that supports positive employee relations and offers attractive terms and conditions of employment, while enhancing the company’s ability to operate.

“At NGM, we believe in fostering genuine partnerships,” said Henri Gonin, head of NGM operations. “The relationship we’ve created with IUOE3 has resulted in us agreeing on a CBA that provides a good outcome for our employees and enables the operational flexibility needed to achieve the best business outcomes. We look forward to working with our employees and partners to safely produce well into the future.”

“The greatest highlight to note is that in December of 2019, we could not receive recognition (from NGM) and our members faced a large amount of uncertainty and insecurity,” said Local 3 District Representative Scott Fullerton. “Today, we negotiated a three-year agreement which will continue Local 3’s 58-year association with that mine site. It says a lot about the dedication of the membership, the determination of Local 3 and the importance of both parties communicating effectively.

“It is amazing when you look back and see a relationship that went from being completely adversarial to a relationship that has effective interaction and rapport; definitely positive progress amongst everyone.”

After NGM was formed as a joint venture between Barrick Gold and Newmont in December 2019, there were disagreements over how NGM was handling the union membership of the workers at the former Newmont mines north of Carlin. The union had represented more than a thousand Newmont miners at these mines since 1965.

NGM said it wanted the former Barrick and Newmont employees at the mines in the Carlin Trend to vote on whether they wanted to be in the union, so that all the workers at the mines in this area would be either union or non-union. The OE3 union said NGM was not honoring the collective bargaining agreement with the former Newmont workers that was finalized in January 2019 and ran through March 2022.

In early 2020, the union filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge against NGM, and in August of that year the ULP was settled, resulting in NGM agreeing to recognize the union.

Subsequent ULPs were filed regarding pay, classification, and other issues. Over time, communication between the union and NGM improved. From January through March 2022, more settlements and agreements between the two parties were finalized, resulting in more than $1.1 million in back pay and other damages. In March of 2022, NGM and Local 3 agreed to a one-year extension with a 2.5 percent pay increase for the workforce.

The parties went into negotiations in February of this year, which led to the new three-year agreement.

For Local 3 member and miner Carl Peters, who helped negotiate the latest pact, “This agreement means a great deal of stability for the next three years. It’s just a good feeling to be able to breathe now, knowing where we came from, when the joint venture occurred, to where we are now, and ratifying a new, three-year contract — it’s a really good feeling, that stability, and it’s an excellent agreement.”

The underground miner doesn’t have to sit on the negotiating committee, as the role is voluntary, but he explained that the reason he does it is because, “The people I work with are like brothers and sisters. We’re family out there. Mining is a close-knit community.”

For him, the union and his participation in its process “is the only thing that holds this company in check. There’s no competition for labor anymore.”

Local 3 member and miner Jackulyn Kinkead has been around the mining industry her whole life. (Her husband is also a miner.) The former accountant works in the underground mine, operating trucks, graders and loaders. She also served on the negotiating committee and noted, “We didn’t lose anything; we came out ahead on everything.”

She wanted to serve on the negotiating committee “to know the behind-the-scenes process of everything.”

Regarding her union protections, she said, “I like the protection, people on my side — if something happens, I am able to make a phone call.”

The union and NGM will not need to negotiate again for another three years.