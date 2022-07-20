UPDATE: Four rescued after 'ground fall' incident at Meikle Mine

ELKO – Four employees at Nevada Gold Mines’ Goldstrike Meikle underground operation were trapped for about six hours Tuesday due to a “ground fall incident,” according to NGM.

The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The Mine Safety and Health Administration was notified, and the mine site was evacuated.

The four employees were rescued by 8 p.m. and did not sustain any injuries, according to NGM.

“Thanks to the timely and efficient response of our Emergency Response Team, all individuals were accounted for and returned home safely Tuesday evening” NGM said in a statement.

The Meikle mine was back in operation on Wednesday, with the exception of the area where the ground fall occurred.

The multi-level underground gold mine is about 27 miles north of Carlin. The Meikle and Rodeo underground mines are part of NGM’s Goldstrike complex, which has been reported to be the largest gold mine in North America.

The Meikle Mine currently has about 494 employees.

The Meikle deposit was discovered in 1989 and production from the mine began in 1996.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration reported that on Aug. 12, 2010, two miners in the Meikle Mine were killed by falling pipe and aggregate while attempting to locate and free an obstruction in an aggregate delivery pipe in a ventilation shaft.