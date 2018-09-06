Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Gance Creek Fire

A fire north of Elko was reported Sept. 3 near Gance Creek in the Independence Mountains near the Jerritt Canyon mines.

 ELKO INTERAGENCY DISPATCH

ELKO — NV Energy restored power at the Jerritt Canyon Mine as of 8:16 p.m. Sept. 5, the company reported Thursday morning.

Underground mining contractor Small Mine Development had crews report back to work at the mines and mill the morning of Sept. 6.

Previously, operations at Jerritt Canyon’s three mines and mill slowed as the Gance Fire on the Independence Mountains burned electrical infrastructure, leaving the sites without grid power.

SMD sent workers home Sept. 4 from SSX, Smith, Saval 4 and the mill, said Jim Inskeep, SMD superintendent of SSX.

The Gance Fire about 35 miles northwest of Elko was reported about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and had burned an estimated 4,500 acres by Tuesday morning, fire officials reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

After the power went out about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, SMD called off night shifters for Sept. 4 and day shifters Sept. 5, Inskeep said.

Generators provided backup power in select locations until power is restored, he said. The mines’ phone lines were also down.

A NV Energy spokesman said 10 utility poles and two structures burned. No other electricity customers were affected by the outage, the spokesman said.

