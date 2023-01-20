Uranium claims staked in Elko County

Kraken Energy Corp. has announced that it has staked mining claims encompassing the Huber Hills Uranium Project in Elko County. The site is about a mile east of Mountain City and 85 miles north of Elko.

“Huber Hills is a highly prospective land package that fits well with our strategy to acquire and explore high-grade, past-producing US-based uranium projects with the potential to feed a central milling facility as part of a hub and spoke model,” said Kraken CEO Matthew Schwab. “We plan to approach this project with rapid and cost-efficient exploration activities, such as drone magnetics and radiometrics, geological mapping, and prospecting to confirm existing targets and outline new anomalies, followed by a drilling program targeted for the second half of 2023.”

The Huber Hill property comprises 129 unpatented lode mineral claims covering about 2,580 acres. The mineral claims encompass the historic Race Track uranium mine and the Autunite and October uranium showings, plus numerous molybdenum prospects.

According to Kraken Energy, the Race Track Mine was the largest producer of uranium during the 1950s and 1960s in Elko County, producing nearly 10,000 pounds of uranium oxide from ore grading 0.24%. The last sampling program in the Race Track Mine open pit was done by Samba Gold Inc. in 2007.

Kraken Energy also owns the Apex uranium property about 90 miles south of Battle Mountain. The Apex Property is recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine, having produced about 106,000 pounds of uranium oxide in the 1950s, contributing about 50% of the historic uranium output from the state of Nevada.

The company said recent soil sampling at Apex included 91 samples returning results of 50 parts per million uranium or greater.