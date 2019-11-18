US, Australia team up on critical minerals

“This is a partnership that will deliver opportunity and security to both nations,” said Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan. “Australia is in a position to develop stable supply chains to meet the growing global demand for critical minerals, especially in key economies such as the U.S. The U.S. has a need for critical minerals and Australia’s abundant supplies makes us a reliable international partner in securing access to a wide range of those, including rare earth elements.”

The research priorities and international cooperation are both significant aspects of the Federal Strategy to Ensure a Reliable Supply of Critical Minerals, which the Trump Administration published in June of 2019. Among other things, the strategy directs the DOI to locate domestic supplies of those minerals, ensure access to information necessary for the study and production of minerals, and expedite permitting for minerals projects.

The strategy also directs the USGS to explore international partnerships with close allies and partners to learn more about how those countries study their critical minerals and what lessons the United States could take from them. The USGS has begun doing so with Australia, and a wide-ranging Memorandum of Understanding that was updated in 2018 has already been of great benefit.