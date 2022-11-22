US Gold announces Zinke's resignation from board

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. Gold Corp. has announced the resignation of Ryan Zinke from its board of directors effective Dec. 31, 2022.

Zinke won the election this month to represent Montana’s 1st congressional district and will assume his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives when Congress convenes in January. Zinke previously served in Congress representing Montana’s at-large congressional district from 2015 to 2017, before serving as interior secretary from 2017 to 2019.

Zinke joined the board of U.S. Gold in April 2019. U.S. Gold was based in Elko at that time, and is now based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“U.S. Gold Corp. has attractive exploration and development projects in two mining friendly jurisdictions of Wyoming and Nevada,” Zinke said when he joined the board. “I am confident that my prior experience can add tremendous value to the company. I am excited to work closely with management and the board to help make mining great again in America.”

“I’d like to thank Ryan for his service to U.S. Gold Corp. and wish him success in his return to public office,” U.S. Gold President and CEO George Bee said following the announcement of Zinke’s departure from the board. “His dedication to service and unique perspective has been invaluable, and we are grateful for his contributions to our development projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Wyoming. On behalf of the board of directors, the management team, and our shareholders, I thank Ryan and wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Luke Norman, chairman of the U.S. Gold board of directors, said Zinke “has provided good counsel and insight throughout his term on the company’s board of directors.”

Norman said Zinke is on the slate of directors for re-election at the company’s 2022 annual meeting of stockholders which will be held Dec. 16. If re-elected, Zinke will continue to serve as a director until Dec. 31, and then the board will address the vacancy in accordance with the company’s bylaws.

Zinke said he will be divesting his interests in U.S. Gold as soon as practicable and will have no ongoing agreements or relationship with the company after Dec. 31.

U.S. Gold is currently focused primarily on its CK Gold Project about 20 miles west of Cheyenne. The company announced Nov. 10 that it is selling its Maggie Creek property on the Carlin trend in Nevada in a transaction that includes an upfront cash payment of $2.75 million from Nevada Gold Mines. U.S. Gold also has the Keystone project about 10 miles from NGM’s Cortez mining complex, and the Challis project in Idaho.