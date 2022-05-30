 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US Gold hires for Wyoming project

US Gold Corp.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – U.S. Gold Corp. reaffirmed its commitment to supporting economic growth in southeastern Wyoming through the hiring of local contractors and engaging businesses with the Cheyenne area for its advanced stage gold and copper project called the CK Gold Project.

U.S. Gold, which also has exploration projects in Nevada, stated that to date it has invested roughly $3 million in community contractors for its proposed project at the site of the historic Copper King Mine in the Silver Crown Mining District near Cheyenne.

The company reported it is on track to complete a feasibility study of the project, secure permitting and build the mine to be fully operational by 2024.

“The vitality of Cheyenne and Laramie County’s economy is paramount to our growth and sustainability,” said Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. “We are thrilled that many of our hard-working citizens and local businesses will benefit from this project.”

U.S. Gold’s president and chief executive officer, George Bee, said the “CK Gold Project is expected “to create long-term jobs support,” and he said that U.S. Gold “takes economic development seriously in the communities we work in and are committed to partnering with Wyoming-based contractors to complete this important project and help boost the region’s economic prosperity.”

People are also reading…

The company provided the update and comments following Cheyenne LEADS celebration of National Economic Development Week.

“As we celebrate Economic Development Week, we view the CK Gold Project as a significant economic driver for Cheyenne and Laramie County,” said Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS. “Businesses in our area, workers and the people living in our community stand to benefit a great deal from the development of this project.”

A report developed by the University of Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis estimates the CK Gold Project would create an estimated 2,600 direct and indirect jobs throughout the lifespan of the project, according to U.S. Gold.

The company’s Nevada exploration projects include Keystone and Maggie Creek on the Cortez and Carlin trends, and U.S. Gold has the Challis Gold Project in Idaho, but the company has stated that its current focus is on developing the mine in Wyoming.

