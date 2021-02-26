US Gold opens office in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – U.S Gold Corp., which has exploration projects in Nevada and headquarters in Elko, has opened an office in Cheyenne to be close to its CK Gold Project.
U.S. Gold is working on a pre-feasibility study toward development of the project roughly 20 miles west of Cheyenne. The property that was the site of underground mining years ago had been named Copper King.
The company stated that the new office in Cheyenne establishes a permanent presence and builds upon recent meetings with state and local shareholders while U.S. Gold focuses on the potential of developing a mining operation at the CK site.
“Communication and community outreach is a critical component of the CK Gold Project,” said the company’s president and chief executive officer, George Bee. “In February, we have held dozens of meetings with stakeholders in Cheyenne and Laramie, and I am encouraged by the initial interest in the project.”
Once the pre-feasibility study is completed, U.S. Gold will determine whether to go forward with a full feasibility study for the gold and copper project. The company expects the pre-feasibility study to be ready this summer.
“As a new member of the WMA, we are excited to watch the CK Gold Project develop and are hopeful Wyoming will see the benefits of new mining activity,” Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association, said in the announcement about the Cheyenne office.
Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said the CK Gold Project “should provide significant economic activity for Cheyenne and Laramie County.”
U.S. Gold’s exploration projects in Nevada include Keystone and Maggie Creek, and the company has the Challis Gold Project in Idaho.
“We have not done any drilling in Nevada recently, but I am currently planning programs for Maggie Creek and Keystone and have been soliciting bids,” Ken Coleman, the company’s chief geologist, said in an email.