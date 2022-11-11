US Gold sells Maggie Creek to NGM

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – U.S. Gold Corp. announced the company is selling its Maggie Creek exploration property on the Carlin Trend in Nevada to Nevada Gold Mines for $2.75 million as U.S. Gold focuses on its CK Gold Project near Cheyenne.

"While we have spent the last two years with a laser focus on moving our CK Gold Project along the path to development, we have not lost sight of the excellent exploration portfolio the company holds. In 2021, we drilled two holes at the south end of our Maggie Creek exploration project,” said George Bee, president and chief executive officer of U.S. Gold.

He said in the Nov. 10 announcement that “such exploration is very costly, and for U.S. Gold, drilling Maggie Creek comes at a time when there is not a great deal of appetite in the capital markets to fund the resource sector and exploration in particular.”

Bee said U.S. Gold believes that “pursuing deeper high-grade mineralization is best conducted by NGM, who have decades of experience on the Carlin Trend and understand the gold occurrences in the target horizons.

Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. and operated by Barrick, which holds 61.5%. Newmont holds 38.5% of the joint venture.

“We are content to have played a part in what we believe will be another extension to the prolific Carlin Trend, to have recovered more than our investment in the Maggie Creek property, and retained an interest, via a production royalty, for our shareholders in what we hope will be future exploration success,” he said.

Bee also said U.S. Gold will continue exploration efforts at the Keystone property in Nevada, along with continuing steps toward the proposed gold and copper mine in Wyoming. Keystone is a 20-square-mile land package roughly 10 miles from NGM’s Cortez mining complex. U.S. Gold also has the Challis exploration project in Idaho.

U.S. Gold was based in Elko, but the office is now in Cheyenne.