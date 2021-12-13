USGS extends comments on critical minerals list

The U.S. Geological Survey has announced that the public comment period on a draft revised list of critical minerals has been extended to Jan. 10, 2022.

In 2018, the Department of the Interior worked in consultation with other cabinet agencies to develop the nation’s first list of critical minerals in response to Executive Order 13817.

Under the Energy Act of 2020, at least every three years the Interior Department is required to review and update the list of critical minerals, update the methodology used to identify potential critical minerals, take interagency feedback and public comment through the Federal Register, and ultimately finalize the list.

After two years, working with the National Science and Technology Council’s Critical Minerals Subcommittee, the USGS published a report describing the updated methodology for assessing critical minerals for the list and the latest results. This report formed the basis for the draft 2021 critical minerals list.

When the first list was published in 2018, the Nevada Mining Association released a statement saying, “Dubbing some minerals as ‘critical’ insinuates that others are not. Rather than trying to rank one mineral ahead of another, the administration should embrace policies that boost domestic exploration and production of all minerals. The Nevada Mining Association encourages the Department of Interior to reconsider this proposed list and carefully contemplate the unintended consequences that may result in the years ahead.”

The USGS report on their updated methodology for assessing critical minerals says, “Each commodity is important to the specific applications in which it is used. The removal of any commodity from the critical minerals list should therefore not be viewed as a lack of its importance.

“In the current analysis, the attempt has been made to focus on categorizing and prioritizing commodities based on their supply risk to the United States, which includes but is not limited to a commodity’s importance to the U.S. economy.”

The USGS report says, “The United States is highly reliant on imports for a large and growing number of mineral commodities whose production is concentrated in a few countries. This high degree of import reliance exposes the United States to potential foreign supply disruptions to which domestic manufacturing industries may be vulnerable.

“Using a risk-modeling framework, these factors were evaluated quantitatively and, in certain cases qualitatively, to determine which mineral commodity supply chains posed the greatest supply risk to the United States.”

“The USGS’s critical minerals list provides vital information for industry, policymakers, economists and scientists on the most important minerals when it comes to U.S. supply chains,” said Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary of the Interior for water and science.

Under the Energy Act of 2020, a “critical mineral” is defined as a non-fuel mineral or mineral material essential to the economic or national security of the U.S., as well as the supply chain, which is vulnerable to disruption. Critical minerals are also characterized as serving an essential function in the manufacturing of a product, the absence of which would have significant consequences for the economic or national security.

The 2021 draft critical minerals list includes two commodities, nickel and zinc, which were not on the 2018 list. Four commodities which were on the 2018 list have been removed from the 2021 draft list: helium, potash, rhenium and strontium.

Three commodities on the critical minerals list – lithium, barite and magnesium – are actively produced in Nevada. Nevada is currently home to the only lithium production in the United States, and several companies are working on developing new lithium mines in the state.

To comment on the new critical minerals list, submit written comments online at http://www.regulations.gov by entering “DOI-2021-0013” in the search bar and clicking “Search,” or mail comments to Draft List of Critical Minerals, MS-102, U.S. Geological Survey, 12201 Sunrise Valley Dr., Reston, VA 20192.

