Utah tellurium mine creates new US supply of key mineral

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — It is eight times rarer than gold, in high demand for its use in photovoltaic solar cells and will soon be recovered in Utah at Rio Tinto’s Kennecott mine as a byproduct of copper smelting.

Tellurium is one of the least common elements on Earth, but the company later this year plans to begin recovery operations, with the capacity to produce 20 tons per year, the Desert News reported.

The recent announcement by Rio Tinto means there will be a new North American supply chain for the critical mineral, which after it is alloyed with other elements such as cadmium, forms a compound with enhanced electrical conductivity.

The thin films from the compound efficiently convert sunlight into electricity. Tellurium also can be added to steel and copper, making them easier to cut, and is used in the manufacturing of night vision goggles for the military.

“The minerals and metals we produce are essential to accelerate the transition to renewable energy,” said Rio Tinto Kennecott managing director Gaby Poirier. “Adding tellurium to our product portfolio provides customers in North America with a secure and reliable source of tellurium produced at the highest environmental and labor standards with renewable energy.”