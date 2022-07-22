Vanadium mine impact assessed

BATTLE MOUNTAIN -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has released the draft environmental impact statement on the Gibellini Mine Project 27 miles southeast of Eureka, where Nevada Vanadium plans to mine for the critical mineral.

The mine would be the first primary vanadium operation in the United States, according to the BLM. Vanadium is used in the defense and aerospace industries, in the steel industry and for vanadium-flow batteries.

The BLM’s Battle Mountain District reported it is now accepting public comment, and the draft document is available for review. Publication of the notice of availability in the July 22 Federal Register started the public comment period that ends Sept. 6.

“The public review and comments received on the draft are critically important to ensuring we are meeting our obligation for the responsible development of public lands,” said Jon Sherve, Mount Lewis Field Office manager.

Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. proposes a surface mine that would produce vanadium products and produce uranium as a byproduct. Earlier announced plans call for production of 10 million pounds of vanadium a year and production of 50,000 pounds a year of yellowcake from Uranium.

The company announced last month that it had selected Hitachi Energy to provide consulting services for development of a renewable energy supply for the operation, and at that time Nevada Vanadium’s chief executive officer, Ron Espell, said the company was still targeting start-up in 2024.

He said then, however, that development depended upon the BLM’s permitting process.

Plans call for employment of 120 people and a 24-hour, seven-day operation for roughly seven years, according to the BLM. The project area includes 6,456 acres of public land and there would be 806 acres of proposed surface disturbance.

Formal comments can be submitted online via the ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2000633/510 via the Participate Now tab or by mailing comments to Scott Distel, BLM project manager, 50 Bastian Rd., Battle Mountain, NV 89820 or by email to sdistel@blm.gov. The fax number is 775-635-4034.

Distel can be reached at 775-635-4093.