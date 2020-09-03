Vanadium production could start in late 2023

The company expects to see nine to 10 truckloads of sulfuric acid coming from Carlin per day, and the solid vanadium pentoxide product will require one truck a day to a railhead in Carlin. Yellowcake will be shipped in one truck every two months to a licensed uranium facility. There also will be one or two trucks a week carrying diesel to the site, he said.

The vanadium project is low cost because production will come from a simple heap leach process using sulfuric acid, and there will be no dewatering or pit lake after mining ends because the bottom of the mine is 110 feet above the water table, Espell said.

The mine’s initial life for the first of five known vanadium targets is seven years, but the company would be much longer if all the targets go into production. Reclamation bonding will be for 30 years.

Water from ranch

The Gibellini project site is on 6,456 acres of public land in the southeast corner of Eureka County five miles south of the Fish Creek Ranch, and Nevada Vanadium will be acquiring water for the project from the ranch. There is no surface water on the project property.

In an agreement with Eureka County, the mine will lease 650 gallons per minute from the Fish Creek Ranch, which in turn will drop one irrigation pivot, Espell said.