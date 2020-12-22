 Skip to main content
Victory Metals & Nevada King enter arrangement agreement
Victory Metals & Nevada King enter arrangement agreement

VANCOUVER, BC -- Victory Metals Inc. and Nevada King Mining Ltd. have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement respect to their previously announced "merger of equals" transaction.

Victory will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Nevada King by way of statutory plan of arrangement, in which all of the outstanding Nevada King Shares will be exchanged for common shares of Victory. The shareholders of Nevada King will hold 50% of the issued and outstanding Victory Shares following completion of the arrangement.

The agreement was entered into pursuant to, and replaces, the previously announced binding letter agreement between Victory and Nevada King dated Nov. 16, 2020.

Pursuant to the agreement, the completion of the arrangement is subject to the completion of a minimum CDN$8 million non-brokered private placement by Victory. The private placement will be conducted on a post-arrangement basis and, as such, the common shares of the resulting issuer to be issued to subscribers of the private placement will not be considered in the calculation of the exchange ratio. Palisades Goldcorp Ltd., a major shareholder of both Nevada King and Victory, has committed to subscribe for any portion of the private placement that is not taken up by other investors.

Other customary conditions to the completion of the arrangement include approval of the plan of arrangement by the shareholders of Nevada King; approval of the issuance of the Victory shares to the Nevada King shareholders and certain other matters by the shareholders of Victory; court approval; approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; and other conditions customary for a transaction of this nature.

Victory owns a 100% interest in the Iron Point Vanadium Project, located 22 miles east of Winnemucca. The project is located within a few miles of Interstate 80, has high voltage electric power lines running through the project area and a railroad line passing across the northern property boundary. Victory has a proven capital markets and mining team led by Executive Chairman Paul Matysek. Major shareholders include Palisades, and management, directors and founders.

