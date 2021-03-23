 Skip to main content
Victory Resources pursues two Nevada projects
Victory Resources pursues two Nevada projects

Victory Resources

VANCOUVER – Victory Resources Corp. recently moved to obtain interests in two Nevada mining properties – one for copper and one for lithium.

Victory Resources staked 16 mining claims for the Black Diablo property outside of Winnemucca to complement its interests in the nearby Loner property, the company announced March 22.

The junior international mining company plans to explore for copper deposits on the Black Diablo site as drilling begins on the Loner property, pending the Bureau of Land Management’s approval of the claims.

Black Diablo, a manganese oxide deposit, is on the same belt as Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.’s Coronada project to the south. The Loner property consists of 16 federal lode claims with historic workings and low-sulphidation gold mineralization.

Victory Resources also acquired the Smokey Lithium Project in Esmeralda County’s Big Smokey Valley, the company announced March 18. The purchase agreement is for $178,500 cash and the issuance of 1.5 million common shares, subject to exchange approval.

The Smokey Lithium project is about 20 miles west of American Lithium’s project and has 350 claims covering 7,000 acres.

Canada-based Victory Resources is developing additional existing projects in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

