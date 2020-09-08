Virginia City: balancing mining history with modern fun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The discovery of the Comstock Lode in 1859 ignited the fuse on what would go down in history as the most significant silver discovery in the United States. Thousands were lured to the Great American West to stake their claim in hopes of striking it rich, and for many, the boomtown of Virginia City Nevada was just the place to do that.

Located in the heart of the Comstock Lode and in sight of Mt. Davidson, Virginia City’s very existence is a direct result of the silver discovery amongst the rugged mountains of what had previously been the Utah Territory.

Enduring more than 150 years of boom and bust cycles, visitors to the Virginia City of today can experience a 19th century mining town, complete with historic saloons, hotels and a host of museums and mine tours that tell the tale of what life was like during the “Big Bonanza.”

Virginia City Tourism Director Deny Dotson says there are a few reasons why Virginia City typically attracts around 1 million visitors annually while other boomtowns have faded into ghost towns. Being named a National Historic Landmark has allowed the town to maintain its late 1800s appearance, and is a major contributing factor, Dotson says.