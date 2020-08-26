Virtual meetings scheduled for Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project

The Bureau of Land Management is currently accepting comments for the Gibellini Mine virtual public meetings scheduled for
BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. – The Bureau of Land Management will host two virtual public meetings regarding the Gibellini Vanadium Mine. The meetings are scheduled for Sept. 2-3.
These online meetings will provide an overview of the proposed project, the organization of the Gibellini Project DEIS document, and information on how members of the public can submit formal comments to the BLM.
The first meeting will be Sept. 2 at 2 p.m., while the second meeting will be Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.
“In accordance with Secretarial Order 3355, we anticipate having a record of decision in 12 months,” Battle Mountain District Manager Doug Furtado said.
“Good public involvement and comments will ensure that the document acknowledges issues and identifies those that need to be addressed in the environmental impact statement,” he added.
The Gibellini Project is a proposal by the Nevada Vanadium Company to construct, operate, reclaim, and close an open pit, heap leach, vanadium mining operation known as the Gibellini Project. The proposed project is in the southern extent of the Fish Creek Range on 6,456 acres of federal lands administered by the BLM in Eureka County. The proposed project area is approximately 27 miles southeast of Eureka, Nevada.
According to the BLM, approximately 10 million tons of vanadium would be mined annually. Mining and crushing would occur up to 24 hours per day, seven days per week. NVC would employ up to 120 employees for the construction of the proposed Gibellini Project. During mine operations, there would be up to 120 employees with approximately 30 employees on-site at any one time, including contractors.
Vanadium is one of 35 critical minerals identified by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Information on registering for the meetings can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xf2GR. No formal comments will be accepted during the online meetings.
