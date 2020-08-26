Virtual meetings scheduled for Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bureau of Land Management is currently accepting comments for the Gibellini Mine virtual public meetings scheduled for

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. – The Bureau of Land Management will host two virtual public meetings regarding the Gibellini Vanadium Mine. The meetings are scheduled for Sept. 2-3.

These online meetings will provide an overview of the proposed project, the organization of the Gibellini Project DEIS document, and information on how members of the public can submit formal comments to the BLM.

The first meeting will be Sept. 2 at 2 p.m., while the second meeting will be Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.

“In accordance with Secretarial Order 3355, we anticipate having a record of decision in 12 months,” Battle Mountain District Manager Doug Furtado said.

“Good public involvement and comments will ensure that the document acknowledges issues and identifies those that need to be addressed in the environmental impact statement,” he added.