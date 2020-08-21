Viva Gold Initiates technical studies at Tonopah Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Canada – Viva Gold Corp. has retained a number of consultants to initiate technical studies at its Tonopah gold project in Nevada, in the areas of groundwater hydrology, geotechnical slope study, metallurgical testwork. The company will also update existing archeological studies with the intent to advance toward a carefully prepared feasibility study and to build on the foundation of the robust PEA economics announced earlier this year.
"These technical studies are expected to further de-risk and generate data that will be used as the basis for future permitting and feasibility studies for the potential open pit mine, heap leach gold recovery operation at Tonopah,” President & CEO James Hesketh said in a statement.
This work will provide greater insight into gold recovery and mine design and assist management in determining the most effective ways to improve upon a strong PEA, it is our intention to unlock the full value of the project for our shareholders," Hesketh added.
The company is currently drilling hole number seven of its 14-hole reverse circulation drill program at Tonopah, announced last July. Assay results are expected to be released as they become available, with a report on the initial results soon coming soon.
“We anticipate mobilizing a core drilling rig to the site in early September for a five-hole program to capture core samples for geologic review, assay, metallurgical, geotechnical and environmental testwork,” Hesketh said.
The groundwater hydrology study will initially be focused on analyzing the extensive database of information generated by prior operators on the site, including Kennecott, Newmont, and Midway Gold, as well as a large volume of publicly available data. The analysis will then be used to determine if any additional study, monitoring, or testwork is required.
Geotechnical studies will begin with analysis of existing data that includes over 20 oriented core holes completed by Newmont and Midway, prior structural and geotechnical studies and available geologic and hydrologic data. This study will provide initial slope angle recommendations for open pit design along with recommendations for further optimization study.
A metallurgical testwork program is currently being designed to feature crushing testwork including the use of high-pressure grinding rolls, bottle roll, column leach recovery tests and rock characterization studies. It is anticipated that this program will provide information for initial heap leach and plant design. The archeological study will update a prior study completed by Newmont in 2003 and is designed to meet all current regulatory guidelines.
Viva Gold Corp. is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. The company holds 100 percent of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 8,800 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers north from the Town of Tonopah.
