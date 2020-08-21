Viva Gold Initiates technical studies at Tonopah Gold Project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VANCOUVER, Canada – Viva Gold Corp. has retained a number of consultants to initiate technical studies at its Tonopah gold project in Nevada, in the areas of groundwater hydrology, geotechnical slope study, metallurgical testwork. The company will also update existing archeological studies with the intent to advance toward a carefully prepared feasibility study and to build on the foundation of the robust PEA economics announced earlier this year.

"These technical studies are expected to further de-risk and generate data that will be used as the basis for future permitting and feasibility studies for the potential open pit mine, heap leach gold recovery operation at Tonopah,” President & CEO James Hesketh said in a statement.

This work will provide greater insight into gold recovery and mine design and assist management in determining the most effective ways to improve upon a strong PEA, it is our intention to unlock the full value of the project for our shareholders," Hesketh added.

The company is currently drilling hole number seven of its 14-hole reverse circulation drill program at Tonopah, announced last July. Assay results are expected to be released as they become available, with a report on the initial results soon coming soon.