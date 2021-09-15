Warehouse supplies all NGM mines

Ken Andress, NGM’s inventory control manager and a longtime Newmont employee before the joint venture, said the warehouse allows NGM to buy supplies in larger quantities, saving the company money. “Yes, NGM is happy,” he said.

Supplies “from O-rings to gloves” coming to the warehouse are based on consumption at the mines.

Young said another benefit of the warehouse and its delivery system is that it reduces the traffic on the highways and remote roads to mine sites, where suppliers otherwise would be arriving from many different companies.

The warehouse was built to supply all Newmont operations but was operated by Cat Logistics until 2012, and then by Neoria Logistics until 2014, when Newmont took over operations. Now, Barrick is over the warehouse as the NGM operator.

Although the joint venture was official July 1, the warehouse changeover was in October 2019, and one of the first challenges was that each company had different computer programs. Both systems had to be put in place at the warehouse to process legacy materials from each company’s mines before the joint venture.

