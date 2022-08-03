Watch now: Barrick board meets in Elko, gets update on NGM joint venture

ELKO – Barrick Gold Corp.’s board of directors met in Elko this week, three years after the company launched its massive joint venture with Newmont to create the largest gold mining complex in the world.

“Since we announced this venture we’ve produced 10.1 million ounces here in Nevada,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow told the board during a dinner Tuesday evening at Dalling Hall. “And we’ve spent just in salaries, in this region, a billion dollars a year,” he added.

“We employ 7,000 people and we are very proud of the fact that there are more Nevadans working in Nevada Gold Mines today than there were” in the two businesses previously. The joint venture also indirectly employs another 4,500 people through its business partners.

Bristow thanked NGM Executive Managing Director Greg Walker for his accomplishments over the past three years, and welcomed incoming director Peter Richardson. Walker is retiring at the end of the year and Richardson joined the company this week.

Richardson told the Elko Daily Free Press and Mining the West magazine that he moved to Elko on Sunday and his wife Christina will arrive later this week from Toronto. They are both originally from Sweden.

Walker will work with Richardson until December, after which he plans to move back to Australia and spend time “cruising around the Pacific, doing some fishing, playing golf and enjoying life, particularly with my two young children 14 and 16. They both went to school here in Elko and they really enjoyed being out there. It’s a great community, a great place to be.”

Walker said the mining industry is still feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Supply chain is a challenge. We’re still catching up from the last two or three years of tough times.” Like other companies, NGM also faces difficulties “getting the right people” to keep growing the business. “We’ve now got a life-of-mine out to 2054,” he said.

“Inflation’s hurting all of us,” Walker added. “We’ve had significant increases in our costs due to energy increases, but I’m sure we’ll navigate through them and come out the other side successfully.”

“We have great fundamentals – great assets, great people,” Richardson said.

According to the World Gold Council, Nevada Gold Mines produced 3.3 million ounces of gold in 2021, or a 2.9% share of global production. That is more than the Muruntau mine in Uzbekistan, which came in second at 2.6%, and the Grasberg mine in Indonesia at 1.2%.

Bristow said mines in Nevada are paying more now in taxes, in the form of an “education royalty” passed in 2021 by the Nevada Legislature. “And their job is to make sure that all Nevadans benefit from what we do,” he said.

“We also of course pay our federal tax, and after the announcement this last week we might have to pay a little bit more,” he said, referring to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The proposal includes a new 15% minimum tax on corporations that earn more than $1 billion in annual profits, according to The Associated Press.

“We’re definitely not at our destination yet, but we’ve made a lot of progress,” Bristow told board members. One area he mentioned that continues to need improvement is safety. “Nevada’s got a long way to go to catch up to the rest of our regions around the world on safety.”

Bristow described the company’s many community service operations, the largest of which are the employee-led Heritage Fund and Endowment Fund, modeled after Newmont’s original Legacy Fund. NGM matches all employee contributions to the Heritage Fund, and the money gets distributed to hundreds of nonprofit organizations.

The company also started an I-80 fund in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses. Bristow said the program has saved 180 jobs, but it has also created 102 new jobs after morphing into a program designed to support entrepreneurs and start-ups.

NGM has also responded to Elko’s infrastructure needs with a $30 million broadband project, and supported the Boys and Girls Clubs with facilities and a new child care program.