Watch now: Nevada Gold Mines CEO meets with Elko residents

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow speaks to Elko residents Monday morning about Nevada Gold Mines:
Biden announced in September that the Labor Department would draft a rule requiring large employers to vaccinate or test employees for COVID-19. But mines do not operate under the oversight of OSHA. They have their own regulatory agency: MSHA.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Biden administration has dealt a serious blow to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota,…
The BAPC has reviewed the application and has made a preliminary determination to issue a new permit for the Thacker Pass Project
The proposed plan, a recorded presentation discussing the plan, a summary brochure, and the site files are available at http://epa.gov/superfund/carsonrivermercury.
RENO (AP) — Tribal lawyers are asking a U.S. judge in Nevada to reconsider her earlier refusal to block digging at a proposed lithium mine nea…
The value rose because of higher gold prices in 2020, with the 2020 average price at $1,769.64 per ounce, compared with an average $1,392.60 an ounce in 2019, according to Kitco’s London fix figures.
FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — In an effort to help save the shrinking Great Salt Lake, environmentalists are attempting a novel idea: securing water…
Solitario will be combing through 580 mining claims that make up about 11,600 acres of land in Lawrence County
In MSHA’s annual screening of operations from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021, the agency found no pattern of violation notices.
Silver prices hit a high of $29.58 per ounce on Feb. 1 of this year, but the price at the end of September was $21.52
