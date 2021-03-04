We’re all Nevadan: Camille Creamer

Over four years, Creamer has progressed to become a mill operator at the Gold Quarry mine outside of Carlin.

Her job offers her the financial stability she needed to be able to support her son Cambyeus Creamer, 5, and achieve the lifestyle she wants for them. Creamer has been able to finance a house and purchase a truck, and takes comfort knowing she has health insurance and a 401K.

“We have people coming from all around the country trying to find the opportunities that I have found within this company,” she said.

Beyond the financial rewards of her job, Creamer said she values the company’s community investment endeavors to support local businesses and charities, especially the Heritage Fund, which provides employees the option of donating to their chosen nonprofit directly from their paychecks.

“Constantly, I see ‘Nevada Gold Mines sponsors etcetera’ for all these little businesses out here that I’ve been raised with, and it’s good to see they’re still running with the help of this mining organization,” she said. “Even with the companies [Newmont Corp. and Barrick Gold Corp.] combining, I feel like I have seen more opportunities, fresh eyes, fresh people coming in, and we’re just expanding.”