We’re all Nevadan: Camille Creamer

For Camille Creamer, working in the mining industry has provided stability, direction and a sense of fulfillment.
“I live a great life,” she said. “I give it all thanks to the mining community out here. I’m blessed, to say the least.”
A single mom with a high school education, Creamer wanted to provide for her son in the best way possible. That meant daring to try a new career with Nevada Gold Mines and work hard to be successful.
NGM recently profiled her journey as part of the video series “We’re All Nevadan,” aimed at explaining the benefits that the mining company offers the state.
Creamer’s family is originally from Beatty, but she spent most of her childhood in Spring Creek. She graduated high school early and was working as a dental assistant before she landed a position as a laborer at the Emigrant mine near Carlin.
Family members who worked in mining encouraged her to make the change despite her concern about being a woman entering the mostly male mining field. Women make up about 15 percent of NGM’s workforce, according to the 2020 NGM Community Impact Report.
Her fears dissolved once she started work and felt welcomed.
“I have met my second family. My crew is amazing. I have amazing bosses,” she said on a web conference call.
Over four years, Creamer has progressed to become a mill operator at the Gold Quarry mine outside of Carlin.
Her job offers her the financial stability she needed to be able to support her son Cambyeus Creamer, 5, and achieve the lifestyle she wants for them. Creamer has been able to finance a house and purchase a truck, and takes comfort knowing she has health insurance and a 401K.
“We have people coming from all around the country trying to find the opportunities that I have found within this company,” she said.
Beyond the financial rewards of her job, Creamer said she values the company’s community investment endeavors to support local businesses and charities, especially the Heritage Fund, which provides employees the option of donating to their chosen nonprofit directly from their paychecks.
“Constantly, I see ‘Nevada Gold Mines sponsors etcetera’ for all these little businesses out here that I’ve been raised with, and it’s good to see they’re still running with the help of this mining organization,” she said. “Even with the companies [Newmont Corp. and Barrick Gold Corp.] combining, I feel like I have seen more opportunities, fresh eyes, fresh people coming in, and we’re just expanding.”
In 2020, NGM made $8.4 million in social investments and paid $292 million in state taxes, according to the company’s Community Impact Report.
Additionally, Creamer said she appreciates that her schedule allows her time to travel and explore with her little one.
A typical workday means waking up early, dropping off Cambyeus with his grandmother, and arriving on the mine site before the 12-hour shift begins at 7 a.m. Creamer participates in a lineout meeting and a debriefing with the previous crew before heading out into the field for workplace examinations, inspections and risk assessments.
As the day progresses, her work includes taking rock samples to a nearby lab to determine mineral recovery rates several times a day. The results inform her how to adjust the circuits to optimize recovery of gold. Before closing her shift at 7 p.m., she fills in the next crew on how the day went, then is homeward bound to Elko.
“The science behind it all is very interesting,” she said. “The way everything works, the operations and all, it truly is intriguing to any fresh eyes.”
While working through the coronavirus pandemic, Creamer maintains a good attitude despite requirements such as wearing a face covering.
“It’s a challenge, but it’s nothing I can’t handle,” she said. “Nor anybody else. I think this is another challenge that we will overcome in this community and as a country, and we will stay strong through it all.”
NGM also contributed $9.9 million in community support to relieve the effects of COVID-19 in 2020.
Creamer’s future plans might include going back to school, she said, but she hopes to continue taking advantage of the opportunities in mining.
While Creamer learns new skills and supports her family through her job with NGM, she said one of her main goals is to set a positive example for her son.
“I want to show him that no matter what, there is always a way,” she said. “Times are hard. They always get hard. But when you hit rock bottom, you always go up. It takes hard work, motivation and perseverance. If he can accomplish all that and just keep motivated throughout it all and keep a good mindset, that he can do whatever in the world. He can accomplish anything.”