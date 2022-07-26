Western Exploration begins 2022 drilling in Elko County

VANCOUVER – Western Exploration Inc. announced that the 2022 diamond drill program has started at its 100% owned Aura Project in northern Elko County, with the drill rigs targeting the Doby George mineral deposit.

The drilling forms a part of the recommended two-phase exploration program outlined in the company’s technical report on the Aura Project completed last fall, according to Western Exploration.

“The Aura Technical Report recognized Doby George as an undeveloped high-grade oxide resource located in one of the most favorable mining jurisdictions in the world,” said Darcy Marud, chief executive officer of Western Exploration.

“We see the execution of the drill program as the first step towards unlocking the full potential of the Aura Project and towards completion of a PFS (pre-feasibility study) at Doby George,” he said in the July 26 announcement.

The purpose of this phase one drill program is to evaluate areas within and adjacent to the current resource boundary to validate and delineate current mineral resources, test for expansion potential and structural controls, provide samples for metallurgical work and expand upon geotechnical studies.

Western Exploration reported that the results of this year’s drilling program, including all metallurgical testing and other exploration activities completed at the Aura Project, will be used to determine the basis for completing the second phase of the exploration program.

The second phase is expected to focus on advancing the Doby George deposit towards completion of the pre-feasibility study.

Doby George is one of the highest-grade, undeveloped open pit heap leach resources in northeastern Nevada and one of three mineral deposits on Western Exploration’s Aura Project, according to the company. The project is north of First Majestic Silver’s Jerritt Canyon Mine.

The other two deposits are Gravel Creek and Wood Gulch.

The Doby George deposit was initially discovered by Homestake Mining Co. in the mid-1980s, and there have been 827 drill holes on site, including 74 that Western Exploration LLC drilled between 1988 and 2017.

Agnico Eagle Mines LTD became a partner with Western Exploration in 2017 and has invested more than $14 million in support of exploration efforts, and the company provides technical expertise through a joint technical committee with Western Exploration’s management team.