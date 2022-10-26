 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western Exploration posts drill results

Western Exploration Aura Project - 3 men

Western Exploration Inc. is hoping to advance the Aura Project in northern Elko County, where exploration drilling has been ongoing. From left: John Clear, senior consulting geologist; Marceau Schlumberger, Golkonda LLC, a major shareholder in the company; and Darcy Marud, chief executive officer of Western Exploration. Major Drilling equipment is in the background.

 Western Exploration Inc. photo

VANCOUVER – Western Exploration Inc. reported promising drill results from the Doby George deposit at the Aura Project in northern Elko County.

“The first two drill holes completed at Doby George demonstrate remarkable continuity and tenor of near surface oxide gold mineralization and support our assumption that Doby George can be a high-quality, high-grade oxide gold deposit,” said Darcy Marud, chief executive officer and director of Western Exploration.

He said that “importantly, wide zones of higher-grade mineralization offer potential to expand the current resources, not only within the oxide zone, but also at depth within the unoxidized part of Doby George.”

Drill highlights from the first hole include 68.5 feet at 0.0497 ounces per ton and 77.5 feet at 0.115 ounces per ton, with 24 feet of 0.185 opt, while the second hole’s results include 179 feet of 0.0733 opt, with 21 feet at 0.165 opt, according to the Oct. 26 announcement.

Results from the seven remaining holes are pending.

Doby George is one of the highest-grade, undeveloped open pit heap leach resources in Nevada and one of three mineral deposits at the Aura Project, which is a little less than 20 miles north of the Jerritt Canyon Mine and 73 miles north of Elko, the company stated.

The other deposits are Gravel Creek and Wood Gulch.

Homestake Mining Co. initially discovered the Doby George deposit in the mid-1980s, and 827 drill holes have been completed over the years, including by Western Exploration LLC between 1998 and 2017, when the company was private.

In 2017, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. became a partner of the company and has invested more than $14 million in support of the company's exploration initiatives. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines provides technical expertise through a joint technical committee with Western Exploration's management team.

Today, Western Exploration is a public corporation, and the company stated that it is composed of an experienced team of precious metals experts that aims to lead the company to becoming a premier gold and silver development company in North America.

