Western Exploration shares Elko County drilling results

Western Exploration CEO Darcy Marud said the company is very excited to announce the latest assay results for the final four holes from the 2022 Phase 1 drill program at Doby George, one of three main mineral deposits at Western’s wholly-owned Aura Project in Elko County.

The results included 85.5 feet of 6.93 grams of gold per ton and 40.5 feet of 4.57 grams of gold per ton.

“The assay results demonstrate remarkable continuity of high-grade, near-surface, oxide gold mineralization at Doby George,” Marud said. “Western Exploration has long believed in the higher-grade potential at Doby George and the Phase 1 drill program completed in 2022 has confirmed this belief.”

“The results of the Phase 1 drill program will be used to complete further metallurgical test work with the view of advancing the Doby George deposit to a pre-feasibility study,” Marud said. “In addition, we anticipate following up these high-grade intersections with additional step-out drilling in both oxide and unoxidized areas of Doby George in 2023.”

The Aura Project is about 75 miles north of Elko and 20 miles north of the Jerritt Canyon Mine.

Western Exploration has said that Doby George is one of the highest-grade undeveloped open pit heap leach resources in Nevada.

The 14,826-acre Aura Project is unique in the junior mining space, according to Western Exploration, since resources have been identified in three different deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek and Wood Gulch.

“This is not usual to have this many gold deposits in one small area, especially if you have none of them mined yet,” Mark Hawksworth, general manager of the Aura Project said in a Western Exploration video. “This is really astounding. We’re really excited about that.”

“In our industry,” Hawksworth said, “we know the benefit that mining does bring to the community, and that’s what we would like to see, this eventually develop into something that has benefit to Elko County.”

Homestake Mining Co. initially discovered the deposit in the 1980s. Since that time, 836 drill holes have been completed, totaling 381,742 feet of drilling. This includes 83 drill holes totaling 77,952 feet that were drilled by Western Exploration LLC between 1998 and 2022. Metallurgical test work completed on oxidized material by Homestake Mining Company, Independence Mining Company, and Atlas Precious Metals Inc., has indicated favorable metallurgy for standard cyanide heap leach processing.