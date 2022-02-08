WGC says gold demand grew in 2021

Demand for gold was back in 2021 at 4,021 metric tons after a decline due to Covid-19 impacts in 2020, the World Gold Council announced in its latest Gold Demand Trends Report.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, demand reached 1,147 metric tons, its highest quarterly level since the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of almost 50% year-on-year, and jewelry demand hit the highest level since the second quarter of 2013, according to the report.

The gold price, however, dropped roughly 4% during the year, with the average price for 2021 at $1,799 per ounce, but the report notes that the average price was roughly 2% higher than in 2020, as the price was relatively steady.

Gold ended 2021 at $1,806 per ounce. The highest London PM Fix price for gold last year was $1,943.20 on Jan. 4, and the lowest price was $1,683.95 per ounce on March 30, according to Kitco charts.

“While we don’t forecast the price of gold, we have developed a web-based tool called Qaurum that can play an important role in helping investors understand how key drivers and market dynamics impact gold performance,” said Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research for the World Gold Council.

“Specifically, with Qaurum, users can analyze how gold may react under a range of customizable macroeconomic scenarios,” he said in a statement separate from the Gold Demand Trends Report.

Artigas said that “based on Qaurum’s output, our analysis suggests that gold’s performance in 2022 will likely depend on competing forces. While the speed at which nominal rates rise this year may create a potential drag, this may be significantly offset by high inflation and market pullbacks on the investment side and also buoyed by continued recovery in gold jewelry and technology demand.”

The Gold Demand report also showed that for the year 2021, gold bar and coin demand rose 31% to an eight-year high of 1,180 metric tons as retail investors sought a safe-haven against the backdrop of rising inflation and ongoing economic uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Gold-backed exchange-traded funds had outflows of 173 metric tons in 2021 as some more tactical investors reduced hedges early in the year amid Covid-19 vaccine rollouts, while rising rates made holding gold more expensive, the World Gold Council stated.

“Gold’s performance this year (2021) truly underscored the value of its unique dual nature and the diverse demand drivers. On the investment side, the tug of war between persistent inflation and rising rates created a mixed picture of demand,” said Louise Street, senior analyst at the World Gold Council.

She said increasing interest rates “fueled a risk-on appetite among some investors, reflected in ETF outflows. On the other hand, a search for safe-haven assets led to a rise in gold bar and coin purchases, buoyed by central bank buying,” Street said.

The trends report stated that for the 12th consecutive year, central banks were net purchasers of gold, adding 463 metric tons to their holdings, up 82% over 2020, and a diverse group of central banks from both emerging and developed markets added to their gold reserves, lifting the global total to a near 30-year high.

“Declines in ETFs were offset by demand growth in other sectors,” Street said. “Jewelry reached its highest level in nearly a decade as key markets like China and India regained economic vibrancy.”

Jewelry fabrication grew 67% to 2,221 metric tons in 2021 to meet the strong rebound in jewelry consumer demand, which increased 52% in 2021 to 2,124 metric tons, matching the total in 2019. For the fourth quarter, jewelry demand was at 713 metric tons.

The Gold Demands Trends Report also found that the use of gold in the technology sector in 2021 increased 9% over 2020 to reach a three-year high of 330 metric tons.

The World Gold Council states that while technology demand is fairly small compared with other sectors, its uses are far reaching. Gold is used in a variety of electronics, from mobile devices to the sophisticated James Webb telescope recently put into orbit.

Total gold supply was down 1% for the year at 4,666 metric tons, which was its lowest level since 2017, although mine production was up 2% over 2020. There was an 11% drop in recycling gold, however, according to the trends report.

The report also states that mine production can achieve similar growth in 2022 compared to last year, because margins remain healthy despite rising costs, incentivizing continued production, according to the report, which also notes that certain risks to this growth stem from continued Covid-19-related disruptions and operational issues.

For 2022, the report states that near term, the gold price will likely react to real rates, which in turn will respond to the speed at which central banks tighten monetary policy and their effectiveness in controlling inflation.

Historically, these market dynamics have created headwinds for gold. However, the elevated inflation seen at the start of this year and the possibility of market pullbacks will likely sustain demand for gold as a hedge, according to the World Gold Council. In addition, gold may continue to find support from consumer and central bank demand.

“We expect similar dynamics to influence gold’s performance in 2022 with demand drivers fluctuating according to the relative dominance of key economic variables,” Street said. “How central banks deal with persistent high levels of inflation will be a key factor for institutional and retail demand in 2022.

“Meanwhile, the jewelry market’s current strength could be hampered if new Covid-19 variants restrict consumer access again or continue if the economic recovery endures,” she said.

The World Gold Council’s earlier Gold Outlook 2022 stated that “the U.S. Federal Reserve is signaling a more hawkish stance. Its projections indicate that the Fed expects to hike approximately three times this year at a quicker pace than previously expected, while aiming to reduce the size of its balance sheet.”

The outlook report also says that gold has typically outperformed following the first increase in rates in a Fed tightening cycle. Gold is a global market, so not all central banks may move at the same rate as the Fed.

The World Gold Council is a nonprofit association of the world’s leading gold producers and is a market development organization for the gold industry. The council is headquartered in London and has offices in New York, Singapore, Mumbai, Shanghai, and Beijing.

