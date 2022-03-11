With so much attention focused on lithium these days, and with so many companies eagerly searching for the next motherlode, some people are referring to today’s quest for lithium as the “white gold rush.”

This white gold rush has some differences from the gold rush to the American West in the 1800s. What we’re seeing today isn’t much like the lawless mining town we saw in the HBO series Deadwood. Those were some colorful characters. There may be some colorful characters involved with the modern search for lithium, but for the most part they’re probably spending a lot of their time studying data and documents.

With all the talk of the need for lithium for batteries for a greener energy future, and with the production of electric vehicles beginning to ramp up, the worldwide production of lithium has already been growing in recent years. Data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows that from 2020 to 2021 the worldwide production of lithium increased by about 20 percent, from about 420,000 metric tons to over 500,000 metric tons of lithium carbon equivalent (LCE), a standardized measure of different variations of lithium.

In 2021 more than half of the world’s lithium was produced in Australia, where the lithium produced went up from about 200,000 metric tons in 2020 to 225,000 metric tons in 2021. Chile is next in the lithium production championships, going up from about 110,000 metric tons in 2020 in 130,000 metric tons in 2021.

The U.S. only has one operating lithium mine, Albemarle’s Silver Peak southwest of Tonopah, Nevada. Albemarle has not released production numbers, but there are reports that Silver Peak produces about 5,000 metric tons of lithium, about one percent of the world’s total.

The Thacker Pass project north of Winnemucca which is receiving so much attention nowadays won’t begin production for at least two years, if the project proceeds, and it won’t ramp up to full capacity for a while after that, but it is eventually expected to produce about 60,000 tons of lithium a year. That’s about 12 times as much as is produced in the U.S. today, and is about 12 percent of the total amount of lithium produced in the world today.

The search is on for more lithium in Nevada. The Nevada Division of Minerals website has 17,928 inferred lithium placer claim point listings as of Jan. 25.

“As of Jan. 24, 2022 an estimated 12,291 active, filed, and submitted placer claims, have been located in Nevada, presumably for lithium brine in 18 different hydrographic basins,” the website says.

Patrick Donnelly, the Great Basin director for the Center for Biological Diversity, has put together a map of proposed lithium projects in Nevada. A cluster of dots marking the projects covers much of the area around Silver Peak, and more lithium project points are scattered across Nevada, mostly toward the western edge of the state.

There is currently one lithium project being looked at in Elko County. Surge Battery Metals has the Northern Nevada Lithium Project about 45 miles northeast of Wells and 21 miles southeast of Jackpot.

“The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package,” the Surge Battery Metals website says.

We need a plan Today’s search for lithium is a long ways from the gold rush in the Old West. Today there are multiple permitting processes and opportunities for the public to examine what is going on. Still, with so much lithium exploration going on and the potential for many projects to be moving toward development in the years ahead, some people are concerned that all this activity will lead to some environmental missteps.

“We’re in the midst of a ‘white gold rush’ the likes of which hasn’t been seen in 100 years — and we have no plan,” Donnelly told the Nevada Independent.

“There’s no such thing as a free lunch. No matter what we do will have impacts,” Donnelly wrote in an email to Mining the West.

“The Center (for Biological Diversity) prioritizes our actions based on protecting endangered species from extinction. Rigorous analysis and mapping of lithium resources, in particular brine resources, combined with exclusion of areas with endangered species or sensitive groundwater dependent ecosystems could yield an important dataset for where direct lithium extraction projects might be sited with minimized conflicts.”

Too much lithium? Some of the projects that are being looked at around the country are proposing to produce vast quantities of lithium in the years ahead.

The Salton Sea in California east of San Diego has been nicknamed Lithium Valley, a play on Silicon Valley to the north. Berkshire Hathaway, which has 10 geothermal plants around the Salton Sea under its subsidiary, Cal Energy, is one of three big companies looking at ways to extract lithium from the superheated underground brine. Berkshire Hathaway has predicted that they may be able to produce 90,000 metric tons a lithium a year from its Salton Sea operations by 2027.

So if five years down the road Thacker Pass is producing 60,000 metric tons of lithium a year, and Berkshire Hathaway is producing 90,000 tons, and few dozen other operations around Nevada and the rest of the country are producing many thousands of tons, is there a chance that supply could begin to outpace demand?

No, not by a long shot, is the answer from some lithium prognosticators. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has put together a graph showing that up until now, lithium supply and demand have charted the same path. But from 2022 onward, even with the worldwide supply of lithium climbing steadily every year, the curve showing the demand for lithium climbs a lot more sharply, so that by 2040 the predicted worldwide supply of lithium will be about three million metric tons, while the demand will be about seven million metric tons.

That scenario could change as technology continues to evolve – maybe we’ll find even more uses for lithium, or maybe we’ll need less of it—but that’s how the current trajectories map out.

Future recycling One factor that could slow the growth of demand is the growth of lithium recycling. Some people opposed to lithium mining suggest that we should just recycle lithium, but there is not enough lithium out there at this point to meet the growing demand for lithium even if we recycled everything.

JB Straubel, a co-founder of Tesla, left the company to co-found Redwood Materials, a battery recycling business. Redwood Materials is based in Carson City, Nevada and currently has more than 300 employees.

In a Jan. 31 Associated Press interview, Straubel said, “We need to basically fill the pipeline. First, we have to build the first generation of products, and that takes new materials. Once we have the fleets built, we don’t need to keep mining very many materials in order to keep sustaining it, renewing it. So every single year that goes by, from now until we end up in a closed loop system, the recycled material content will go higher and higher. Ultimately, yes, us, combined with many other recyclers, will be able to supply the majority of the market need.”

For now, the white gold rush is on. We’ll see how the quest for lithium plays out in the years ahead.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.