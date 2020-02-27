Wildlife Sanctuary plans new buildings, fundraiser

Auction items and event sponsors are still needed.

Sugasa said all those with tickets will be entitled to free tours of the sanctuary April 26 through April 28. Winnemucca Inn also offers a special rate for those attending the fundraiser. Event reservations can be made by calling Safe Haven at 775-538-7093, emailing safehavenwildlife1@gmail.com or booking through the website at www.safehavenwildlife.com.

Visitors are welcome without reservations year-round seven days a week at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. There is an admission charge of $15 per adult and $11 for children under 11 years old. Tour guides tell the story of how each animal came to be at the sanctuary, and the website also tells a little about the animals, which can be sponsored.

The sanctuary has four employees. Three of them animal keepers. There is also an intern program for college graduates in biology, zoology and animal science, with housing on site for the interns.

The sanctuary, founded by Sugasa, her husband David and a board of directors in 2006, was certified three years ago by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. The certification is for three years and involves more than 500 animal care recommendations. The site inspection for renewing the certification was in February.

Sugasa said Safe Haven is one of two accredited sanctuaries in Nevada and one of eight big cat accredited sanctuaries in the United States.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0