Wildlife Sanctuary plans new buildings, fundraiser

Safe Haven Wildlife Sanctuary, which has been supported with money and labor contributions from the mining industry since its early days, will soon start construction of a veterinary hospital on site and next plans to build a welcome center and gift shop.
“All the time we’re building,” said Safe Haven co-founder Lynda Sugasa, who is helping organize Safe Haven’s annual fundraiser to be held April 25 at the Winnemucca Convention Center.
She said the animal hospital is necessary with the growing number of animals coming to live out their lives at Safe Haven, including a female lion coming from an international seizure. The hospital will have space for animal patients to recover indoors at controlled temperatures.
Safe Haven had roughly 45 animals on site in February, including eight tigers, two African lions and the third lion coming from the international rescue, two black bears rescued from a private owner, two cougars and smaller animals. There are parrots and a desert tortoise, too.
Sugasa said the sanctuary rescued 11 foxes, bobcats, African servals and caracals in 2018 in a court-ordered seizure.
With growth has come more tourism, so the time is right to build a welcome center and gift shop. Nevada tourism funding helped with two billboards along Interstate 80 promoting the sanctuary because visitors to the sanctuary also boost tourism in the neighboring communities, Sugasa said.
Safe Haven is between Winnemucca and Lovelock, with access off Interstate 80 at the Unionville exit 149.
Every time a big cat is booked, the rescue sanctuary builds a large enclosure that features a den and open space, but there is room for the expansion because the sanctuary has 320 acres. The sanctuary started with 160 acres and then bought another 160 acres.
“The animals have very spacious places to live, 10,000 square feet or more, and the bears and tigers have pools,” Sugasa said. “They all have insulated dens, and the African animals have heated dens.”
Mining company employees often help with enclosure construction, and the companies help support the wildlife sanctuary through grants and table sponsorships for the fundraiser. Sugasa said Newmont Corp. always helped, and she thought that since Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont formed Nevada Gold Mines, the joint venture will probably be involved.
Barrick funded a 30-foot by 50-foot inground pool for the two bears, and company volunteers helped build the pool, Sugasa said.
SSR Mining’s Marigold Mine helps with employee labor and table sponsorships. Florida Canyon Mine backs employees helping at Safe Haven and is sponsoring a table at the fundraiser. Before Hecla Mining Co. took over Klondex Mines Ltd., Klondex donated a used pickup truck to the site. Coeur Rochester Mine usually helps with a table sponsorship or tickets.
The longest resident at the sanctuary is Sybre the Siberian tiger, now 20 years old. Sugasa said with the good care, good food and no need to hunt, Sybre has doubled the normal 10-year lifespan of a Siberian tiger. In old age, renal failure is the most common problem. She said at end of life, the animals are euthanized.
“They have lifelong care here, and there is a no-breeding policy,” Sugasa said.
One reason for the growing animal population at the sanctuary is that the demand for sanctuaries has increased as more animals are rescued, mainly from private ownership. She said there is a proposed federal big cat public safety protection act to stop people from being able to own the animals as pets and to keep people from being able to breed and transfer the animals over state lines.
Safe Haven receives grants from NV Energy, Patagonia, Bob Barker Foundation and the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust.
The nonprofit sanctuary also raises roughly $45,000 to $50,000 a year with the annual fundraiser, and that money goes toward animal care and education programs, Sugasa said.
This year’s event will feature country artist Madison Hudson, a silent auction and dinner. Individual tickets are $40, table sponsorships are $400 for eight seats, and event sponsorships are $500 for the bronze level, $1,000 for the silver level and $1,500 for the gold level.
Auction items and event sponsors are still needed.
Sugasa said all those with tickets will be entitled to free tours of the sanctuary April 26 through April 28. Winnemucca Inn also offers a special rate for those attending the fundraiser. Event reservations can be made by calling Safe Haven at 775-538-7093, emailing safehavenwildlife1@gmail.com or booking through the website at www.safehavenwildlife.com.
Visitors are welcome without reservations year-round seven days a week at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. There is an admission charge of $15 per adult and $11 for children under 11 years old. Tour guides tell the story of how each animal came to be at the sanctuary, and the website also tells a little about the animals, which can be sponsored.
The sanctuary has four employees. Three of them animal keepers. There is also an intern program for college graduates in biology, zoology and animal science, with housing on site for the interns.
The sanctuary, founded by Sugasa, her husband David and a board of directors in 2006, was certified three years ago by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. The certification is for three years and involves more than 500 animal care recommendations. The site inspection for renewing the certification was in February.
Sugasa said Safe Haven is one of two accredited sanctuaries in Nevada and one of eight big cat accredited sanctuaries in the United States.