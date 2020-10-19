Winston Gold advancing drifts along Parallel and Custer Vein systems

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA—Winston Gold Corp. said in a recent statement that development drifting is advancing along three vein headings; the Parallel East and West and the Custer West on its Winston Gold Project near Helena, Montana. A bulk sample is being stockpiled and will be processed at the Paradine Mill in Radersburg, Montana.

The last round blasted on the Parallel Vein was a 10-by-10 ft. round which ultimately yielded about 90 tons of rock. The face of the drift was channel sampled across its width and averaged 0.23 opt gold (7.89 g/t gold) over 9 ft. This grade was identified by a series of four channel samples. One for each of the two stringer veins and the final two for the full span of the face. All assays were done in house. The two stringer veins, each with a maximum width of 10 inches, averaged 1.257 opt gold (43.09 g/t gold) plus 10.07 opt silver (345.25 g/t silver) and 0.364 opt gold (12.48 g/t gold) and negligible silver, respectively.

Winston has also continued underground development of the Carrabba Tunnel. The 900 ft. long access tunnel was extended an additional 35 ft. on the Tunnel #1 level (now referred to at the 4637 level) and has intersected the south western extension of the Custer Vein.