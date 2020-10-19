Winston Gold advancing drifts along Parallel and Custer Vein systems

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA—Winston Gold Corp. said in a recent statement that development drifting is advancing along three vein headings; the Parallel East and West and the Custer West on its Winston Gold Project near Helena, Montana. A bulk sample is being stockpiled and will be processed at the Paradine Mill in Radersburg, Montana.
The last round blasted on the Parallel Vein was a 10-by-10 ft. round which ultimately yielded about 90 tons of rock. The face of the drift was channel sampled across its width and averaged 0.23 opt gold (7.89 g/t gold) over 9 ft. This grade was identified by a series of four channel samples. One for each of the two stringer veins and the final two for the full span of the face. All assays were done in house. The two stringer veins, each with a maximum width of 10 inches, averaged 1.257 opt gold (43.09 g/t gold) plus 10.07 opt silver (345.25 g/t silver) and 0.364 opt gold (12.48 g/t gold) and negligible silver, respectively.
Winston has also continued underground development of the Carrabba Tunnel. The 900 ft. long access tunnel was extended an additional 35 ft. on the Tunnel #1 level (now referred to at the 4637 level) and has intersected the south western extension of the Custer Vein.
“A good portion of the upper Custer vein (above the 4637 level) was reported to have been mined out in the 1970s,” Winston Gold Director and CEO Murray Nye said. “However, evidence from limited surface drilling indicates that that the Custer vein continues at least 260 ft. further to the southwest and we now have the opportunity to test mine this section.”
Previously drilled hole, W96, cut the Custer vein about 160 ft. further southwest along strike of the current drift and about 10 ft. below the 4637 level. It intersected a 2.5 ft. interval averaging 0.385 opt gold (13.2 g/t gold).
Another previously drilled hole, W105, intersected the Custer vein about 55 ft. further to the southwest along strike of the current Custer drift and 70 ft. above the 4637 level. It intersected 2 ft. averaging 0.186 opt gold (6.37 g/t gold).
Since the Custer Vein is situated above (in the hanging wall) of both the Block 93 and Parallel vein systems, the current underground development work in the Custer Vein system will enable one underground drill to easily drill test all three vein systems.
In addition, the development of the secondary escapeway continues to advance along the path of the historical upper level workings and will exit from the Tunnel #1 portal.
Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance.
All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the on-site sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. The samples are crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 gram gravimetric finish. Any assay averaging more than 0.1 opt gold is sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals in Reno Nevada for checks. Blank or certified reference materials are inserted randomly.
About Winston Gold
Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the corporation has acquired the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.
