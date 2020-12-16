Winston Gold tests crushing and milling circuit at Paradine Mill facility

RADERSBURG, Montana-- Winston Gold Corp. is now crushing and milling low-grade material from its wholly-owned Winston Gold Mine through the leased Paradine Mill Facility, near Radersburg, Montana.
Approximately 90 tons of low-grade gold bearing material was crushed to a size of minus ½ inch mesh. The crusher was run at a rate of about 30 tons per hour and 50 tons of the crushed material was processed by the mill circuit.
“Commissioning a mill is a multistage process,” Winston Gold Director and CEO Murray Nye said. “The crushing and milling circuit are now being thoroughly tested and any issues will be identified and fixed. Once the mill is fully commissioned, fine tuning will begin, and operating costs will be documented for budgeting purposes and ongoing process improvements.”
A total of 76 tons of crushed low-grade material was put through the remaining milling circuit and was processed at a rate of 3.2 tons per-hour over a period of 24 hours. The moisture content was calculated to be 3.7%. The company has put sampling procedures in place to test both the gravity and float concentrates as well as the head feed and tails stream material.
The Paradine mill is located 35-miles from the company’s wholly owned Winston Gold project which is situated near Helena, Montana. The Mill has a nameplate capacity of 150 tons per day and hosts a ball milling circuit as well as both a gravity and flotation circuit. A new lined settling pond has been constructed for tailings disposal with a 35,000-ton capacity and two additional ponds are also being built.
Winston anticipates producing Doré bars on-site from the gravity circuit. These bars will be sent to Idaho for refining. Initial gold and silver concentrates will be sent to various companies for testing.
Bureau Veritas previously performed gravity and flotation tests on selected drill core from the Parallel, Custer and Block 93 vein systems. The gravity circuit alone was able to recover 5.9% gold and 1.3% silver. Flotation of the gravity tailings recovered 86.7% gold and 85% silver and resulted in a combined gravity plus floatation recovery of 92.6% gold and 86.3% silver. Bureau Veritas stated that they believed that there was still room to improve that recovery rate.
Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low-cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.
