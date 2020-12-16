Winston Gold tests crushing and milling circuit at Paradine Mill facility

RADERSBURG, Montana-- Winston Gold Corp. is now crushing and milling low-grade material from its wholly-owned Winston Gold Mine through the leased Paradine Mill Facility, near Radersburg, Montana.

Approximately 90 tons of low-grade gold bearing material was crushed to a size of minus ½ inch mesh. The crusher was run at a rate of about 30 tons per hour and 50 tons of the crushed material was processed by the mill circuit.

“Commissioning a mill is a multistage process,” Winston Gold Director and CEO Murray Nye said. “The crushing and milling circuit are now being thoroughly tested and any issues will be identified and fixed. Once the mill is fully commissioned, fine tuning will begin, and operating costs will be documented for budgeting purposes and ongoing process improvements.”

A total of 76 tons of crushed low-grade material was put through the remaining milling circuit and was processed at a rate of 3.2 tons per-hour over a period of 24 hours. The moisture content was calculated to be 3.7%. The company has put sampling procedures in place to test both the gravity and float concentrates as well as the head feed and tails stream material.